Olympus rolls out beta webcam software for five OM-D models

Turn your OM-D mirrorless camera into a webcam. You know you've always wanted to...

With Covid-19 having a deep impact on how organisations and indeed photographers interact and hold meetings, webcams and teleconferencing software are suddenly en-vogue. So it’s no coincidence that Olympus has announced it is releasing free webcam software for users of its OM-D range of Micro Four Thirds mirrorless cameras.

“This beta software transforms select Olympus OM-D interchangeable lens cameras into premium webcams for use with video conferencing software.” said Olympus UK spokesperson Mark Thackara. “You can experience high-quality video conferencing and livestream events simply by installing the software on a PC, and connecting a supported camera using your camera’s USB cable.”

The beta software is compatible with five Olympus OM-D Models, the E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III and the E-M5 Mark II – so not the E-M5 Mark III. Also, it is only compatible with Windows 10 at this stage. “Once the software has been installed, connect any compatible OM-D camera to the PC utilising the provided USB cable, turn the camera on, select the connection icon on the monitor, turn the web conferencing application on and select “OM-D Webcam Beta” in the device settings menu in the application,” Thackara added.

Owing to the pre-release nature of this beta software, it is not eligible for operational warranty or customer support, however. Full details here.