Olympus 100-400mm F5-6.3 IS telezoom

Weatherproofed, optically-stabilised ultra-telephoto zoom is compatible with Olympus teleconverters

Alongside the E-M10 Mark IV, Olympus has introduced an ultra-telephoto zoom, in the shape of the M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm F5-6.3 IS. With a 200-800mm equivalent range, optical stabilisation and rugged construction, it’s designed for shooting subjects such as wildlife and sports outdoors. It’s surprisingly large given its modest aperture, measuring 206mm in length and weighing 1120g without the supplied tripod mount, which features an Arca Swiss-compatible dovetail profile. The lens accepts 72mm filters and can focus as close as 1.3 metres.

Olympus says the 100-400mm is dust-, splash- and freeze-proof to the same standard as its Pro-series lenses, which have earned a strong reputation with users for their robustness. An array of switches on the barrel control the stabilisation, autofocus and focus limiter functions. Its optical stabilisation promises three stops of compensation, but doesn’t support Olympus’s Dual IS technology to work in concert with the camera’s in-body stabilisation, which instead gets disabled.

Optically the lens comprises 21 elements in 15 groups, including four Extra-low Dispersion (ED) elements for suppressing chromatic aberration, along with two High Refractive Index (HR) glass and two Super High Refractive Index (Super HR) glass elements to minimise peripheral aberrations. It’s compatible with Olympus’s MC-14 and MC-20 teleconverters, giving up to 1600mm equivalent reach. The lens is due in late August for £1099.

Olympus and Panasonic 100-400mm lenses compared

The Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 100-400mm f/5-6.3 IS will inevitably be compared closely to the Panasonic Leica DG Vario-Elmar 100-400mm F4-6.3 Asph OIS. In the side-by-side view below you can see that the Olympus lens is much bulkier, despite its two-thirds stop slower aperture at 100mm. In its retracted position, it’s 3.4cm longer and 3.4mm larger in diameter (note this doesn’t take into account the tripod shoe).

The Olympus lens is also much heavier. On its own with no accessories it weighs 169g more (1120g vs 951g), but if you factor in the caps, hood and tripod mount, the difference in what you’ll actually be carrying around amounts to almost 300g (1405g vs 1114g).

Each lens has its own pros and cons. The Panasonic has a low-profile tripod shoe that can be easily unscrewed when the lens is mounted on the camera, a zoom lock that can be engaged at any focal length, and a control panel that rotates to stay accessible when shooting on a tripod in portrait format. It also has a shallow sliding built-in hood, with a somewhat impractical clamp-on extension. The Olympus has a smoother zoom ring, a conventional hood (which incidentally also fits the firm’s 40-150mm f/2.8 zoom), and will attach directly to many tripod heads thanks to its Arca Swiss-compatible mount.