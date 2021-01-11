NiSi releases first lens – get a free filter with pre-orders January 11, 2021

Filter specialist NiSi has released its first lens, a wideangle 15mm f/4 ASPH lens for Canon RF, Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Sony E mounts. The lens features a metal barrel, 12 elements in 10 groups, one aspherical element and two low-dispersion elements. The lens also features a mechanical ring for continuous diaphragm adjustment, a 10-blade diaphragm, a minimum focusing distance of 20cm, and a 72mm front thread.

The diaphragm has been designed with 10 straight blades to obtain a ‘star’ effect on points of light at any aperture, as well as maximising sharpness over the entire frame and aperture range, the company claims. As there is no chip to communicate with the camera, focal length and aperture information isn’t included in the EXIF data. You’ll also have to enter the focal length manually for the camera’s in-body image-stabilisation system to work.

The lens is available to pre-order now at £429 and all pre-orders qualify for a free 72mm NiSi Natural Night filter. Full details here.