NiSi announces 9mm f2.8 – its second lens for mirrorless
September 28, 2022
Filter specialist NiSi has officially announced their second ultra-wide angle lens, the 9mm F2.8, which is compatible with APS-C mirrorless and Micro Four Thirds cameras, and with Fujifilm-X, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts. This comes after NiSi released its first lens last year.
NiSi has long been known among professional photographers as one of the best manufacturers of high-quality “square” filters and filter holders for almost every camera brand and type of lens. In recent years, NiSi has expanded its range to include circular filters, filters for compact cameras from Sony, Ricoh and Fuji, a NiSi Close-up Lens Kit and an NM-180 Macro Focusing Rail (you can read our review here).
The lens is not currently available in the UK at the time this article was written. Our team has found that its US price, $459, is slightly cheaper than the 15mm F4, which is £429 in the UK. ($459 vs $479)
Key Features:
- F2.8 allows for bokeh and deep field
- 10 bladed design for clean sunstars
- Optimal sharpness and clarity
- Low coma for Astrophotography
- Low uniform easy to correct distortion
- Ultra-low chromatic aberration
- Optimised for high micro-contrast
- 0.2 minimum manual focus feature
- 113° field of view
- 7mm filter thread
- Weather sealed
- Compact metal construction
- Available for Sony FE, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X and M4/3
Specifications:
|Name
|NiSi 9mm F2.8 10 straight blade sunstar super wide angle lens for APS-C
|Focal Length
|9mm (APS-C), 13.5mm (35mm Equivalent),18mm(M4/3 Equivalent)
|Aperture Range
|F2.8-F16 (clickless)
|Format Compatibility
|APS-C
|Lens Mount
|Fujiﬁlm X, Sony E,Canon RF,Nikon Z,M4/3
|Focus Type
|Manual Focus
|Lens Elements/Groups
|14 Elements in 12 Groups
2x double side aspherical elements 4x extra-low dispersion elements
|Filter Thread
|67mm
|Angle of View
|113° (M4/3: 100°)
|Minimum Focus Distance
|0.2m
|Maximum Magniﬁcation
|0.08
|Diaphragm Blades
|10
|Weight
|364g
|Dimensions(ø x L)
|74x78mm
From NiSi: NiSi 9mm F2.8 super wide angle lens for APS-C – NiSi Lens – (nisi-lens.com)
