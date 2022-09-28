NiSi announces 9mm f2.8 – its second lens for mirrorless September 28, 2022

Filter specialist NiSi has officially announced their second ultra-wide angle lens, the 9mm F2.8, which is compatible with APS-C mirrorless and Micro Four Thirds cameras, and with Fujifilm-X, Canon RF, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts. This comes after NiSi released its first lens last year.

NiSi has long been known among professional photographers as one of the best manufacturers of high-quality “square” filters and filter holders for almost every camera brand and type of lens. In recent years, NiSi has expanded its range to include circular filters, filters for compact cameras from Sony, Ricoh and Fuji, a NiSi Close-up Lens Kit and an NM-180 Macro Focusing Rail (you can read our review here).

The lens is not currently available in the UK at the time this article was written. Our team has found that its US price, $459, is slightly cheaper than the 15mm F4, which is £429 in the UK. ($459 vs $479)

Key Features:

F2.8 allows for bokeh and deep field

10 bladed design for clean sunstars

Optimal sharpness and clarity

Low coma for Astrophotography

Low uniform easy to correct distortion

Ultra-low chromatic aberration

Optimised for high micro-contrast

0.2 minimum manual focus feature

113° field of view

7mm filter thread

Weather sealed

Compact metal construction

Available for Sony FE, Canon RF, Nikon Z, Fuji X and M4/3

Specifications: