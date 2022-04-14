Nikon Z9 v2.0 Z-series firmware update and 660GB memory card! April 14, 2022

Nikon has revealed new firmware for its Z 9, Z 7II and Z 6II mirrorless cameras alongside a new Nikon 660GB CFexpress memory card that’s designed to handle the burst speeds and high-resolution video capabilities of the flagship Z 9 camera.

Firmware v2.0 for the Z 9 unleashes a variety of high-performance updates for shooting stills and video.

The flagship mirrorless camera was last week voted Amateur Photographer Product of the Year in the AP Awards 2022.

Key Z 9 firmware updates

For stills photographers, these upgrades include AF set-ups can be customised using up to 20 selectable wide-area AF patterns, and a higher refresh rate (up to 120fps) can be activated for the camera’s bright (3000-nit) electronic viewfinder display.

Custom AF setups

120fps refresh rate available (EVF)

Pre-release image capture

Recall focus positions using custom buttons

Other new Z 9 functions include pre-release image capture, and the ability to recall focus positions using multiple camera buttons. The update also offers a range of video updates, highlighted below.

Nikon Z9 Key Video updates:

8.3K/60p RAW video in-camera

4K/60p oversampled from 8K (for increased sharpness)

12-bit in-camera recording with ProRes RAW HQ (4K/60p)

Nikon N-RAW up to 8K/60p, 4K/120p

Waveform monitor added

Red REC frame indicator

Custom i-menu for video setting

Nikon Z 6II and Z 7II firmware

The firmware update, V1.4, for the Z 6II and Z 7II is said to improve the focusing abilities of the cameras for shooting stills and video.

Firmware v.1.4 refines the Auto-Area AF algorithm for improved focus on foreground subjects positioned in the centre of the frame.

In addition, support for linear manual focusing will allow video shooters to reproduce the focus pull distance from points A to B with extreme accuracy.

Both the Z 6II and Z 7II cameras will now become compatible with Nikon’s ML-L7 Bluetooth remote control.

660GB CFexpress memory card

Nikon’s new 660GB CFexpress memory card (Type B) is a high-capacity card that’s compatible with the Z 9.

It’s designed to meet the demands of continuous high-speed shooting and over-8K video recording at high frame rates.

It’s said to achieve read speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s.

The availability and pricing of the memory card will be announced at a later stage.

London, United Kingdom, 14th April 2022: Today, Nikon announces new firmware for the Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera, and the Z 7II and Z 6II mirrorless cameras. Firmware v.2.0 for the Z 9 unleashes a slew of high-performance updates, keeping this camera at the top of its game for stills and video. Firmware v.1.4 for the Z 6II and Z 7II improves focusing for stills and video. In addition, Nikon today releases the Nikon 660 GB CFexpress memory card (Type B), which will easily accommodate the Z 9’s high-resolution video recording and phenomenal burst speeds.

For those shooting video, Firmware v.2.0 for the Z 9 offers major upgrades. Video shooters will be able to record RAW 8.3K/60p video in-camera, and incredibly sharp 4K/60p Ultra HD footage oversampled from 8K.1 12-bit in-camera recording will be possible with ProRes RAW HQ (up to 4K/60p) or Nikon’s new N-RAW format (up to 8K/60p and 4K/120p). Other new functionalities, which respond to the requests of pros shooting with the Z 9, include a waveform monitor, a red REC frame indicator, and a custom i-menu for convenient display of video settings while shooting.

Firmware 2.0 for the Z 9 also offers key upgrades for stills photographers. Following the update, AF set-ups can be customised using up to 20 selectable wide-area AF patterns, and a higher refresh rate (up to 120 fps) can be activated for the camera’s bright (3000-nit) electronic viewfinder display. Other new functions include pre-release image capture, and the ability to recall focus positions using multiple camera buttons.

For the Z 6II and Z 7II cameras, Firmware v.1.4 refines the Auto-Area AF algorithm for improved focus on foreground subjects positioned in the centre of the frame. In addition, support for linear manual focusing will allow video shooters to reproduce the focus pull distance from points A to B with extreme accuracy. And both cameras will become compatible with Nikon’s ML-L7 Bluetooth remote control.

Finally, Nikon’s new 660 GB CFexpress memory card (Type B), also announced today, is a high-capacity card compatible with the Z 9. Made to meet the demands of continuous high-speed shooting and over-8K video recording at high frame rates, it achieves read speeds of up to 1700 MB/s and write speeds of up to 1500 MB/s. Pricing and availability will be announced at a later stage.

Firmware v.2.0 for the Z 9—available from the Nikon Download Centre on 20-04-22

8.3K/60p video in-camera: internally record RAW 8.3K video in ultra-smooth 60p. Shoot in N-RAW to record ultra-high-resolution 8.3K (8256×4644) video using the full width of the Z 9 sensor.

4K UHD oversampled from 8K: record incredibly sharp 4K/60p Ultra HD footage oversampled from 8K.1

12-bit RAW in-camera: with ProRes RAW HQ (up to 4K/60p) or Nikon’s new N-RAW format (up to 8K/60p and 4K/120p).

Waveform monitor: confirm tricky exposures at a glance whether shooting in N-Log or RAW.

Custom i-menu: display the main video settings simultaneously on the monitor. Confirm resolution and frame rate via the camera’s top screen.

Red REC frame: a red REC frame appears on the monitor when the video record button is pressed.

8K still frames: extract consecutive high-resolution still frames from up to 10 seconds of 8K footage.

Up to 20 selectable wide-area AF patterns: stay locked on the action and avoid fixed obstacles like tennis nets or hurdles.

EVF—up to 120 fps refresh rate: for the camera’s bright (3000-nit) electronic viewfinder display. Ideal when shooting fast-moving subjects, such as race cars.

Focus recall: assign focus positions to multiple camera buttons—each button can recall a separate focus position or the same focus position.

Pre-release image capture: record images for up to a second before fully pressing the shutter-release button. Set a post-release burst to continue for up to 4 seconds.

And there’s more! For a full list of Firmware v.2.0 updates, please visit the Nikon Download Centre.

Firmware v.1.4 for the Z 7II and Z 6II—available from the Nikon download centre (Z 7II / Z 6II) on 20-04-22

Improved Auto-Area AF: better detection of, and focus on, foreground subjects in the centre of the frame.

Support for linear manual focusing: videographers can accurately reproduce the focus pull distance from points A to B.

Compatibility with Nikon’s ML-L7 Bluetooth remote control: allows control of key camera functions when shooting remotely. Boasts separate buttons for shutter release and video recording.

Please visit the Nikon Download Centre to download the Firmware v1.4 for the Z 7II and the Firmware v1.4 for the Z 6II.

1 You can record 4K UHD footage oversampled from 8K in FX-based video formats of [4128×2322 60p/50p] or [3840×2160/ 60p/50p].

