Nikon Z9 brings 45.7MP at 20fps and extended 8K video recording October 28, 2021

After a couple of weeks of teasers, Nikon has now officially revealed its new professional full-frame mirrorless model, the Nikon Z9. Based around a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, it boasts a robust weather-sealed design with an integrated vertical grip, rather like a slightly shrunken version of the Nikon D6 pro DSLR.

In a way, what’s most impressive about the Z9 is the price: at £5,299 body-only, it costs £600 less than the Canon EOS R3, £1000 less than the D6, and £1200 less than the Sony Alpha 1. You can read all about this beast of a camera in our hands-on first look review, but here’s a summary of its key features:

Nikon Z9 at a glance:

£5,299 body-only

45.7MP full-frame stacked CMOS sensor

ISO 32-102,400 (extended)

20fps continuous shooting in raw

120fps shooting in 11MP (4K) JPEG

3-way tilting touchscreen

8K 30p video recording for up to two hours

5-axis in-body stabilisation

Nikon has also provided a set of high-resolution sample images from the Z9, which you can see by scrolling down the page.

Read our Nikon Z9 hands-on first look

In a busy day of announcements, Nikon has also revealed two new lenses in its premium S-line range, the Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S and Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S. There’s also an updated F-mount adapter, the FTZ II, that boasts improved handling.

Two new Nikon Z-mount lenses, and updated FTZ II adapter

The firm has also revealed that it’s in the process of developing a 400mm f/2.8 Z-mount telephoto prime with a built-in switchable, 1.4x teleconverter, the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S. There’s an updated Z-mount roadmap for 2022, too, featuring seven additional lenses, including more long telephoto primes and a DX wideangle zoom.

Nikon reveals Z 400mm f/2.8 with 1.4x TC and updates lens roadmap

Nikon Z9 sample images

Here are a few high-resolution sample images from the Nikon Z9, kindly provided by Nikon.