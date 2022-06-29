Nikon Z30 is designed for vloggers June 29, 2022

Nikon has unveiled an APS-C mirrorless camera that’s designed to for content creators who shoot video just as much as stills. In essence, the new Nikon Z 30 is a derivative of the existing Nikon Z 50, without a viewfinder but with a side-hinged fully articulated LCD. It also boasts a large video button that’s positioned prominently on the top plate, where it’s designed to be easy to use, regardless of whether the camera is held conventionally or pointed back towards the user.

In other respects, though, the Z 30 boasts broadly the same specifications as its APS-C stablemates, the Nikon Z fc and the aforementioned Nikon Z 50. It employs the same 20.9MP APS-C sensor that offers a sensitivity range of ISO 100-51,200, expandable to ISO 204,800 for stills shooting. It’s capable of shooting at 11 frames per second with focus fixed, or 5fps with autofocus and live view between frames.

When it comes to video, 4K recording is available at 30fps, along with Full HD at up to 120fps. There’s no hard limit on video clip lengths, with continuous recording available for up to 125 minutes (depending on your battery status and card space). Like Nikon’s other APS-C models, there’s no in-body image stabilisation, so the camera relies on a combination of in-lens optical stabilisation and electronic stabilisation for video. Stereo microphones are built-in, and there’s a 3.5mm socket for an external mic. A red tally light on the front indicates when the camera is recording.

Physically, the body measures 128 x 73.5 x 59.5mm and weighs in at 405g, including the battery and memory card. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are both built-in, allowing users to transfer both still images and video to their smartphone for editing and sharing. This works via Nikon’s Snapbridge app, which is free for Android or iOS.

The Nikon Z30 will be available in mid-July for £699 body-only, £839 with a 16-50mm lens, or £1069 with 16-50mm and 50-250mm lenses. There’ll also be a vloggers kit including the 16-50mm zoom, Nikon’s ML-L7 Bluetooth remote control, and a mini tripod, all for £879.

Editor’s note: The Nikon Z30 looks like it could be an interesting alternative to other vlogger-friendly cameras, with its most obvious competitor being the Sony ZV-E10. Unfortunately, though, there’s an elephant in the room, which is lenses. The kit zoom will be the Nikkor Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR, which offers a 24mm equivalent wide angle. However, the E-VR electronic stabilisation is sure to add a crop, leaving an uncomfortably narrow field of view for those wishing to record themselves at arm’s length.

Nikon has indicated that a DX-format 12-28mm wideangle zoom is on its roadmap, which should fix this problem. But at present, there’s no usefully wider Z-mount lens available. This is a serious disadvantage for the Z 30, given that plenty of wideangle vlogging lenses are available for the Sony ZV-E10.

Press release:

NIKON RELEASES ITS BEST-EVER VLOGGER’S CAMERA—THE Z 30

London, United Kingdom, 29th June 2022: Today, Nikon is delighted to announce a game-raising vlogging camera, the Nikon Z 30. Small, capable, and super-simple to use, the Z 30 mirrorless camera is for anyone who wants to move beyond a smartphone and create better-looking, better-sounding vlogs—plus keep photo feeds engaging with richly detailed stills.

Product unboxings to recipes, travel to parkour, the Z 30 makes it easy to create vibrant, professional-looking vlogs that have the clarity, depth, and clear sound you’d expect from top-class vloggers and streamers. The camera’s DX-format image sensor (which is much larger than a smartphone’s image sensor) enables the kind of sharp, richly detailed video that’s just not possible to achieve with a smartphone.

Vloggers can record long takes with up to 125 minutes (1) of uninterrupted video footage and full-time autofocus is available while recording. The Z 30 uses the full width of its sensor to enable a 100% field of view (approx.)—and audio quality is excellent, courtesy of the camera’s built-in stereo mic or an external microphone.

It’s never been easier to create content that pops straight from the camera, and there’s no limit to the stories that can be told using the Z 30—and Nikon’s rapidly expanding range of NIKKOR Z lenses. The vari-angle touchscreen monitor makes it easy to shoot from any angle, and a deep grip allows stable handheld shooting, even when holding the camera at arm’s length.

Changing the look of a vlog is as easy as changing lenses, and the Z 30 is packed with advanced automatic functions for even more creative control. However vloggers imagine their content evolving, the Z 30 gives them the space to turn those ideas into reality.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “We’re really excited to welcome the youngest member of the Nikon Z family. This small yet mighty vlogging camera is a huge step up from a smartphone. Not only do users get a much bigger image sensor—which is vital for capturing footage that stands out—but they also get the freedom to grow their kit as they get more experienced, or want to try creating new styles of content.”

Summary of key features: Nikon Z 30

Next-level vlogs: record up to 125 minutes (1) of uninterrupted video. Captivate followers with timelapse movies, or smooth slow motion in Full HD (120p).

Thrilling image quality: large DX-format 20.9 MP CMOS sensor delivers richly detailed videos and stills. Nikon’s electronic Vibration Reduction keeps video footage nice and steady.

Crisp, clear sound: record audio via sensitive built-in stereo mic—or an optional external mic. Control the environment with the onboard wind-noise reduction function.

Vari-angle touchscreen monitor: makes shooting first-person vlogs or selfies a breeze.

Video AF mode: employs full-time autofocus to take the work out of focusing. Ideal when shooting action or first-person vlogs while on the move.

Self-portrait mode: turn the monitor to face forwards and the camera instantly clears the screen for an unobstructed portrait view.

Eye- and Animal-Detection AF: available for stills and video. Maintains focus on the eyes of people, or those of cats and dogs, even if they momentarily turn away from the camera.

11 fps: fast, continuous stills shooting with full AF/AE lets users capture Insta-perfect photos in the midst of the action.

Effortless shooting: the video-record button is positioned on top of the camera for easy access in any orientation, and users can save separate settings for video and stills—then switch between them as needed.

Creative Picture Controls: 20 in-camera filters for video and stills. All customisable and visible in real time while shooting.

Easy connection and sharing: Bluetooth and Wi-Fi make it easy to connect almost anywhere. Nikon’s SnapBridge app lets users transfer video and stills to their smart device.

Included USB-C cable: wire up to provide constant power to the Z 30: livestream a vlog and charge the camera’s battery at the same time.

Interchangeable lenses: choose from the complete range of NIKKOR Z lenses—or attach Nikon’s optional Mount Adapter FTZ II and use Nikon DSLR F-mount lenses.

Vlogging accessories: compatible with a plethora of popular vlogging accessories. Users can also purchase specially curated Nikon vlogger’s kits, with all the gear they need to take their vlogs to the next level.

Footnotes

1. In Full HD/24p/25p at 25°C/77°F. The camera’s ability to always achieve the full 125 minutes is dependent on conditions like battery life or the camera’s internal temperature. Approx. 35 minutes of recording time is available in 4K UHD.