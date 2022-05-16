Nikon Z 9 wins major ‘Best of the Best’ product design award May 16, 2022

Nikon has announced that five of its optical products have received prestigious ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022’ recognition, with its full-frame Nikon Z 9 flagship mirrorless camera being crowned as one of the ‘Best of the Best’.

Products from 60 countries were submitted to the world-class design competition, which were then judged by a panel of esteemed design specialists from around the world.

The degree of innovation, functionality, ergonomics and durability were all taken into consideration throughout the deliberation process, before the winners were announced.

Other Nikon photographic recipients of Red Dot Product Design recognition include the retro-styled Nikon Z fc, the NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S mid-telephoto micro lens and the NIKKOR NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S telephoto prime lens.

The fifth Nikon product to receive Product Design recognition was the Nikon Eclipse Si upright microscope.

Nikon’s ‘Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022’ prize winning products were as follows:

Nikon Z 9

The Z 9 is Nikon’s most advanced flagship camera ever.

Designed for those pushing the boundaries of photography and video, the Z 9 is well suited to sport, wildlife, photojournalist professionals demanding above and beyond levels of EVF, AF and operability alongside robust credentials.

The Z 9’s phenomenal imaging power lets users record unrivalled full-frame 8K 24p to 60p and 4K 24p to 120p video and time-lapse movies in-camera, allowing users to bring out their full creativity.

Read our Nikon Z9 Review

Nikon Z fc

The unique, stylish and high impact Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera is crafted to perfection, blending a stunning retro design with cutting edge technology.

Drawing on Nikon’s heritage and unrivalled history of innovation, the Z fc is inspired by Nikon’s FM2 SLR film camera from 1982.

Combining the authentic style and performance, its advanced features mean photographers and hobbyists alike are guaranteed to impress – turning those everyday moments into spectacular images.

Read our Nikon Z fc Review

NIKKOR Z MC 105MM F/2.8 VR S mid-telephoto macro lens

The NIKKOR Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S lens is a professional S-line macro lens capable of astonishing detail that revolutionises depth and clarity.

Optimised for macro shooting in stills or video, its medium-telephoto angle of view also makes it a stunning lens for detailed portraiture: sharpness and contrast are incredible, and so is bokeh.

Read our Nikkor Z MC 105mm f/2.8 VR S Review

NIKKOR Z 400MM F/2.8 TC VR S super-telephoto prime lens

The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S guarantees realistic and exceptional images by achieving beautiful bokeh and high-resolution.

Featuring a built-in 1.4x teleconverter and a new coating that provides the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S fully supports the creativity of professional photographers.

Read more about the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

ECLIPSE Si upright microscope

ECLIPSE Si upright microscope, is made up of a number of intelligent time-saving features, an automatic shut-off mode, and an ergonomic design to reduce physical strain caused by prolonged microscope use.

Further, with its remote image sharing capabilities, the ECLIPSE Si is ideal for virtual consulting and teaching purposes.

The Red Dot Design Award

The Red Dot Design Award is a world-class competition celebrating the best in design and business, which has 67 years of rich history.

The winning products will be showcased later this year at an exclusive exhibition held at the Red Dot Design Museum in Essen, Germany.

To find out more go to the Red Dot Design Award website.

