Nikon Z 28mm f/2.8: affordable full-frame wide angle November 18, 2021

Nikon has announced a lightweight wideangle prime for its Z system full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8. The lens can also be used on the APS-C sensor Nikon Z 50 and Nikon Z fc cameras, on which it will offer a 42mm equivalent angle of view. Indeed it was initially offered as a cosmetically reworked ‘SE’ version in a kit with the Z fc. It joins the recently announced Nikon Nikkor Z 40mm f/2 in this new strand of the firm’s lens line-up.

This compact, lightweight optic is said to be the smallest yet in the Z-mount arsenal, at 43mm in length and just 155g. It has a minimum focus distance of a mere 19cm, and accepts 52mm filters. A 7-bladed diaphragm is on board promising ‘soft, natural bokeh’.

As with other Nikon Z lenses, the manual focus ring can do double duty as a control dial for changing exposure settings such as aperture, ISO or exposure compensation. Impressively for such an affordable optic, Nikon has sealed it to provide protection against dust and water. The firm also says that the lens is ideal for video thanks to the use of a quiet stepping motor for autofocus, and reduced focus breathing.

The Nikon Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 will cost £249 and is expected to appear in the shops sometime in December.

Nikon Nikkor Z 28mm f/2.8 full specifications: