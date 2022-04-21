Nikon updates NX Field software for Z 9 remote shooting April 21, 2022

Nikon has announced the release of the latest version (1.2.0) of its NX Field remote shooting system, which will further boost the capabilities of the company’s flagship Z 9 full-frame mirrorless camera.

The update comes just two months after Nikon promised an update for the Z 9 when it released NX Field 1.1.o, which added Z mirrorless cameras to the NX Field system, specifically the Z 6, Z 6II, Z 7 and Z 7 II models.

It also comes just a week after Nikon significantly upgraded the capabilities of the Z 9 via the Nikon Z9 v2.0 Z-series firmware update.

Subject types

The NX Field system is mainly aimed at professional photographers, news and sports agencies and the version 1.2.0 update will enable Z 9 users to ‘easily detect’ nine subject types.

This covers subjects including people, dogs, cats, birds, bicycles, motorcycles, cars, trains and airplanes.

It is said to allow for ‘more accurate subject capture, even via remote operation.’

High frame rate capture

The update also supports the Z 9’s High-Speed Frame Capture+ feature, which uses a frame rate of 120fps.

It enables the remote shooting of split-second moments that might be missed by the naked eye, yet are vital for the likes of sports and news photographers to capture.

The Dual-Stream technology built into the Z 9 enables live view display on a smartphone or tablet, with ‘very little delay and no freezing during continuous shooting.’

How does NX Field work?

Nikon’s NX Field system offers remote camera control and fast workflow with a connection from camera/s to wired networks (LAN), wireless networks (WLAN) and/or via 4G/5G mobile connections.

NX Field can offer synchronised release and remote adjustment of settings for up to 10 cameras, in combination with an immediate image upload to a chosen FTP server.

This synchronised shutter release is possible for multiple remote cameras, even if they are part of a robotic installation. It’s also said to be able to recover from network errors without losing data.

Nikon says controlling remote cameras is now available ‘easily and intuitively from a portable smart device with minimum time lag’, supporting wireless 5G and wired LAN networks.

Sending images is possible during synchronised shooting of master and remote cameras as well as changing camera settings via an app and a compatible smart device.

Unlike conventional remote camera shooting, where fixed manual focus is the only option, photographers can use autofocusing with NX Field, either from the app or from a master camera.

The original version of NX Field was launched in June 2021 and it provided support for Nikon’s D5 and D6 pro DSLR cameras.

