Nikon unveils high-speed D6 and two Z-mount lenses

Nikon D6 pro DSLR, Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/3.5-6.3 VR travel zoom and Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S wideangle prime all revealed

Nikon has taken the wraps off its latest top-of-the-range DSLR, the D6. Designed for professional photographers who need the utmost speed and reliability, it employs a new autofocus system with 105 cross-type sensors, all of which are user-selectable. It can shoot at 14 frames per second with AF tracking, or 10.5 fps in silent mode with focus fixed.

A 20.8 MP full-frame sensor combines with the Expeed 6 processor to offer ISO 100-102,400, expandable to a barely believable ISO 50-3,280,000. Files are recorded to dual card slots that accept fast, robust XQD and CFexpress media.

Physically the design is almost identical to its predecessor the D5, allowing users to swap easily between the two models. Yours for just £6,299, it’s due on sale this spring.

Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/3.5-6.3 VR travel zoom

On the lens front, Nikon full-frame mirrorless shooters get what the firm is calling the perfect travel zoom, the Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR. Described as ‘ultra-compact’ and weighing just 570g, it features dust- and drip-resistant construction. It’s expected in the shops in mid-April for £849.

Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S large-aperture wideangle prime

Meanwhile, the Nikkor Z 20mm f/1.8 S joins the family of Z-mount primes, promising to combine superb sharpness and beautiful bokeh. Weather sealed and with a minimum focus distance of 20cm, it’s due in mid-March for £1,049.