Nikon unveils 50mm and 14-24mm lenses for Z range September 16, 2020

Two new Nikkor 50mm f/1.2 and 14-24mm f/2.8 lenses have been announced for Nikon’s Z series of full-frame mirrorless cameras – the Z7, Z6 and Z5. Both lenses are firsts; the Z 50mm f/1.2 S is the first f/1.2 prime lens in the Z range, while the company claims the 14-24mm is the world’s shortest full-frame f/2.8 ultra-wide-angle zoom.

The 50mm features 17 lens elements in 15 groups, including two ED glass elements and three aspherical elements. Nikon’s anti-reflective Nano Crystal Coat and ARNEO coating is used to reduce ghosting and flare, and the lens is weather-sealed, with rubber sealing around the metal lens mount. In addition, the control ring is silent and the Fn button can be customised, while an OLED information panel enables you to check shooting data. As you’d expect from such a fast lens, Nikon is also claiming outstanding low-light performance, with lots of control over bokeh effects.

The Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S is also sealed on all moving parts of the lens barrel and along the aluminium-alloy mount, and also has Nano Crystal and ARNEO coatings.

“These are significant new NIKKOR Z lenses, which we’re proud to be able to offer professionals,” said Nikon spokesman Robert Harmon. “Our new 14-24 mm perfectly completes our NIKKOR Z ‘trinity’ of professional zoom lenses, while the 50 mm mirrorless prime is a more affordable choice for pros who want optical performance that comes close to our remarkable S-line Noct, without sacrificing autofocus capabilities.”

The Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S will cost £2,299 and the Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S £2,499, with an autumn/winter release.