Nikon unveils 180–400mm telephoto zoom with built-in 1.4x extender

New AF-S Nikkor 180–400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR extends to 560mm at the flick of a switch

Nikon has launched its first DSLR lens with a built-in 1.4 teleconverter. The focal range of the AF-S NIKKOR 180–400mm f/4E TC1.4 FL ED VR can be extended from 180-400mm at f/4 to 252-560mm at f/5.6 at the flick of a switch, losing a stop along the way. With DX format cameras that extends up to 840mm. Positioned near the lens mount, the switch can be activated without the photographer having to take their eye from the viewfinder.

Replacing the AF-S 200-400mm f/4G ED VR II, the new 180–400mm lens weighs just 140g more, at 3500g, despite the addition of the extender, partly due to the use of a fluorite lens element to help reduce the weight.

Similar in concept to Canon’s EF 200-400mm f/4 L IS USM lens, the new FX format optic is aimed at sports and wildlife shooters, and promises edge or edge sharpness across the focal range, even when shooting wide open. It features Vibration Reduction which, Nikon claims, offers four stops of image stabilisation, even with the extender engaged, while a Sport VR mode and advanced AF tracking help the lens to lock onto and maintain focus with fast moving subjects.

Designed for professional use the lens features a robust magnesium alloy body. Every moving part of the lens barrel is fully weather-sealed and a fluorine coating helps repel water dust and dirt.

Emma Fergie, Product Manager: Sport Optics, Lenses & Accessories for Nikon UK, says: “This telephoto lens is built to withstand the intense demands that sports and wildlife pros may throw at it. Improvements in optics and design have allowed us to offer greater versatility and a longer reach without impacting on the performance. Extreme sharpness and advanced AF tracking mean you won’t ever miss that all important shot and the fully weather-sealed lens barrel make it the perfect companion for when you’re out in the field.”

If you’d like to get your hands on one you’ll have to wait till 8th March 2018 when it goes on sale. Oh, and you’ll also need to find £10,999 (or US$12,399)