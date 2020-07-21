Nikon unveils 1.4x and 2x Z-mount teleconverters

Nikkor Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x and TC-2.0x will work with the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S that's due this summer

Alongside the Z 5, Nikon has announced a pair of Z mount teleconverters for its full-frame mirrorless system. The Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x and Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x are for the moment only compatible with the Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S, which the firm has confirmed is now due to ship at the end of this summer. But they’ll surely also work with the 100-400mm S-line telephoto zoom that’s on Nikon’s Z-mount roadmap, and quite possibly the upcoming 200-600mm too.

Nikon says that both teleconverters are designed to take full advantage of the large-diameter, fully electronic Z mount, with high quality optics including aspherical elements for maximum sharpness. Naturally they’re weather-sealed, while the front and rear lenses are protected with fluorine coating to repel water and grease. They’ll retain both the autofocus and vibration reduction capabilities of the attached lens, regardless of the effective aperture.

Both converters are due on sale at around the same time as the 70-200mm f/2.8 lens, with the 1.4x version costing £549, and the 2x, £599.

Updated Nikon lens roadmap for full-frame mirrorless

With the launch of the two teleconverters, Nikon has also updated its Z-mount lens roadmap for 2020. In truth it’s not much different from the one the company revealed in October last year, with an ambitious range of lenses listed. However the shorter of the two planned Micro lenses has changed from 60mm to 50mm focal length, and the layout tweaked to make clear that the planned 200-600mm super-telephoto zoom will cover full frame.

To recap, this means that four premium S-line lenses are due: 50mm f/1.2, 105mm macro, 24-105mm (presumably f/4), and 100-400mm. These are joined by 28mm and 40mm compact primes, alongside the aforementioned 50mm Micro. Users of the APS-C Z 50 can look forward to an 18-140mm zoom, which will provide a 27-210mm equivalent range.

Nikon webcam software

Nikon is also jumping on the latest bandwagon by announcing that it plans to release a beta-version Webcam Utility software in early August. This will support the firm’s current range of DSLR and mirrorless cameras, aside from the entry-level D3500 and ageing D750, and work on Windows 10 computers, but not Macs. The full list of compatible cameras is as follows: Z 7, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D850, D780, D500, D7500, and D5600.

Firmware updates for Nikon Z50, Z6 and Z7

Finally, owners of Nikon’s entry-level Z 50 APS-C mirrorless camera will gain Animal Detection AF, via firmware version 2.00. This update also promises improved subject-tracking behaviour, and adds support for the newly announced Z-mount teleconverters. The Z6 and Z7 will also need a firmware update to work with the teleconverters, taking them both to version 3.10.