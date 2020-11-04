Nikon releases full Webcam Utility software November 4, 2020

Nikon has announced the release of its Webcam Utility software, for Nikon mirrorless and digital SLRs, with a wider range of camera compatibility.. The software is free of charge, compatible with Windows 10 and MacOS computers and is available from today. Previously it was available to download as a beta version.

“The launch of the Webcam Utility responds to the increased demand for webcams as online meetings have become even more common,” said the company. “The software allows users to benefit from the superior image quality of their existing compatible Nikon. By simply installing the software to a computer and connecting the camera via a USB cable, users can enjoy their camera as a high quality webcam.” Further details and download here.

Compatible cameras are as follows: Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300, D3500