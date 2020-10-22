Nikon Photo Contest open for entries October 22, 2020

Nikon Europe has announced the return of its bi-annual international photography competition, the Nikon Photo Contest 2020-21. Professional and amateur photographers from across the globe invited to submit entries from today. The theme for the Open category is ‘Connect,’ with photographers (and film makers) asked to explore the meaning and significance of communication, as well as the bonds that connect people to the world. “Through their imaging, photographers should express their unique perspective on the ‘connection’ they experience around them,” the organisers explained.

The Next Generation category, open to photographers 25 years old and younger, will focus on “Passion”. Judges will reportedly be looking for those images which convey a strong sense of pure and devoted passion, whatever the subject. This year’s panel of judges will once again be led by famous graphic designer Neville Brody.

The Nikon Photo Contest has been held since 1969 and to date, more than 440,000 photographers have submitted over 1.71 million images. It is open to all professional and amateur photographers, regardless of age, gender, or nationality. further details on the Contest categories, as well as information on how to enter can be found on the Nikon Photo Contest website. Winners are expected to be announced in July 2021.