Nikon partners with Photo London fair

Major camera and lens maker to showcase products at next Photo London event in October and also team up online

Nikon has announced it will be an official partner of the Photo London 2020 photography fair and Photo London’s online Academy for the next 12 months. Photo London, which brings together many of the world’s leading galleries and pro photographer speakers, is scheduled to take place at Gray’s Inns Gardens in central London from October 7-11, virus restrictions permitting. Nikon will be showcasing a range of its products at the event, and will also be partnering in The Academy, the online arm of Photo London, with year-round content and talks.

“We are really excited to be partnering with Photo London, an event and platform that, like us, empowers photography and photographers at the highest level,” said Julian Harvie, head of marketing for Nikon Northern Europe. “We look forward to supporting a programme that is truly inspirational, both at the event and online via The Academy”. Photo London cofounders, Michael Benson and Fariba Farshad, added, “an association with Nikon will not only strengthen Photo London but the possibility of a collaboration with the Nikon School will give significant impetus to the development of our new Academy.”