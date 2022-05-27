Nikon offers ‘Instant Savings’ deals on cameras and lenses May 27, 2022

From today, Nikon Northern Europe is offering photographers, videographers and content creators a range of ’Instant Savings’ deals on cameras and lenses.

The instant savings are applicable when purchasing selected Nikon camera bodies, including the Nikon Z 5, Z 6II, Z 7II and Z fc full-frame mirrorless models.

For example, a Nikon Z 7 II body can be bought for £2,919 (instead of £3,099) or a Z 7II kit with a 24-70mm zoom lens can be bought for £3,289, instead of £3,649.

Also, a Nikon Z fc body can be purchased for £859 (instead of £949) or in a kit with a DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR (SL) zoom lens at £999 (instead of £1,089).

Mirrorless & DSLR lenses

There are also savings deals on both mirrorless and DSLR lenses.

A total of 14 mirrorless lenses are available at discounted prices – from the Nikkor Z 14-24mm f/2.8 S zoom at £2,319 (instead of £2,499) up to the Nikkor Z 24-200mm f/4-6.3 VR at £769 (instead of £949).

The deals also include four Nikkor DSLR lenses – the AF-S Nikkor 14-24mm f/2.8G ED (at £1,619 instead of £1,799), the AF-S Nikkor 24-70mm f/2.8E ED VR (at £1,919 instead of £2,099), the AF-S Nikkor 300mm f/4E PF ED VR (at £1,819 instead of £1,999) and the AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR (at £3,429 instead of £3,699).

Deals details

The deals will run from 27 May till 18 July 2022.

They are exclusively redeemable for products included in the promotion and purchased from the Nikon Store and participating photographic retailers.

The savings are only viable while stocks last and they cannot be retrieved retrospectively.

No registration is necessary and there is no need to submit proof of purchase.

The discounts are applied automatically when you make a purchase.

You can find more information, details of all eligible products and the terms and conditions of the promotion at Nikon Instant Savings.

Related articles:

Nikon Z7 II Long Term Review

Nikon Z fc review

The 12 Best Nikon DSLR Cameras Ever