Nikon Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Announced January 19, 2022

Nikon has announced the new Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S lens, with built-in 1.4x teleconverter that extends the reach to 560mm (at f/4). In addition, the lens supports the existing Z Teleconverter TC-1.4x and Z Teleconverter TC-2.0x, for up to 1120mm. In-lens Vibration Reduction (VR) is said to give up to 5.5stops of image stabilisation, and Synchro VR is available when used with the Nikon Z9‘s IBIS.

The lens will be available from Spring 2022, priced at £13,499 / €15,499 (ROI).

Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S Key Specifications:

25 elements in 19 groups

9 rounded diaphragm blades

f/2.8 to 22 aperture range; with built-in teleconverter: f/4 to 32

Internal focusing system

2.5m minimum focus distance

156mm diameter x 380mm length

Weight: 2950g

The Nikkor Z 400mm lens uses a new “Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (VCM)” focusing system with optical ABS encoder, giving faster and quieter autofocus, with improved subject acquisition and tracking. It’s also the first Z lens to feature Nikon’s new Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR lens history. There’s also a Slip-in circular polarising filter available for the lens.

From Nikon: REACH BEYOND WITH THE NEW NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

London, United Kingdom, 19th January 2022: Today, Nikon is pleased to announce a new full-frame super-telephoto prime lens with built-in teleconverter—the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S. With its fast f/2.8 aperture and phenomenal AF performance, this is a formidable lens for sports, wildlife, and nature photography. Image quality is exceptional whether shooting at 400 mm, or at 560 mm with the built-in 1.4x teleconverter activated.

The NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S is the first Z lens to adopt Nikon’s new Silky Swift Voice Coil Motor (VCM) focusing system with optical ABS encoder: autofocus is faster and quieter, with spot-on subject acquisition and tracking. It’s also the first Z lens to feature Nikon’s new Meso Amorphous Coat, which offers the highest anti-reflection performance in NIKKOR history. This new coating employs particles smaller than nano particles to confer remarkable control over ghosting and flare: clarity is pitch-perfect, even if shooting scenes with multiple direct light sources in the frame.

Built to give photographers every advantage out in the field, the NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S also boasts an impressively lightweight build, which makes this super-telephoto lens easier to handle. Tough and perfectly balanced, the lens is fully sealed around all moving parts and its centre of gravity is towards the rear for more stable operation. Controls can be customised for the perfect setup in any situation, including by assigning functions to the lens’ FN ring.

Rob Harmon, Senior Commercial Lead, Nikon Northern Europe says: “This is the first S-line super-telephoto prime to join the NIKKOR Z family and it opens up new possibilities for pro sports, wildlife, and nature photographers. It’s packed with new, innovative technology that takes focusing, image clarity, and adaptability to the next level. Whatever it takes to get the shot, this lens keeps up.”

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S

Built-in 1.4x teleconverter: a flick of a switch on the right side of the lens is all it takes to engage the teleconverter and extend the reach of this lens to 560 mm.

Unwavering AF: Silky Swift VCM focusing system with optical ABS encoder delivers phenomenally fast autofocus with spot-on subject acquisition and tracking.

Powerful image quality: f/2.8 maximum aperture and beautifully rounded bokeh.

In-lens Vibration Reduction: gives a 5.5-stop advantage even when shooting with the built-in teleconverter activated, Synchro VR is available when this lens is paired with the Z 9.

Meso Amorphous Coat: class-leading anti-reflective coating. Combats ghosting and flare by eliminating incidental light coming from both diagonal and vertical directions.

Exquisite detail: Nikon’s ED, Super ED, and SR glass elements counter chromatic aberrations.

Tough: sealing around all moving parts keeps dust and moisture at bay, and Nikon’s fluorine coating protects the front element.1

Balanced: the lens’ centre of gravity is towards the rear for more stable operation.

Customisable: functions can be assigned to the FN ring, as well as to the Fn buttons, focus ring, and silent control ring. Save focus distances to the memory-set button.

Steady and secure: the removable tripod foot allows optimum balance when the lens is attached to a tripod. A Kensington® Security Slot helps keep your lens safe.

Integrated filter slot: makes it easy to drop in filters for even more control over tricky lighting situations.

Compatibility: supports use of the Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x and Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x.

FOOTNOTES:

1 The lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

DISCLAIMERS:

Precaution is advised. Do not use this lens if you have a pacemaker or another fitted heart medical device. The magnetic field in this lens could cause medical devices to malfunction. Nikon does not take any responsibility for such malfunction, or for direct or indirect consequences of malfunction.

Firmware for the cameras must be updated to the latest available versions before use.

