Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm F2.8 Z-Mount Lens Announced September 20, 2022

Nikon has announced the new Nikkor Z 17-28mm F2.8 ultra-wide-angle lens for full-frame Z-Mount cameras at The Photography Show 2022. There’s a minimum focus distance of 19cm, a fast F/2.8 aperture across the zoom range, and a rounded 9-blade aperture. The lens has been designed to minimise focus breathing which is should help make the lens suitable for video use. The lens weighs 450g, and has a 67mm filter thread.

The lens will be available from the end of October 2022, and has a price of £1199 (UK) / €1399 (ROI) / $1199 (USA).

Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm F2.8 Specifications

17-28mm focal length

f/2.8 – f/22 aperture

13 elements in 11 groups (including 2 ED elements, 1 super-ED element, 3 aspherical elements)

Internal focusing system with close-focusing distance: 19cm / 0.19 m¹

Constant aperture f/2.8

Rounded 9-blade aperture

67mm filter attachment size

Dimensions: 75mm x 101mm (diameter x length)

Weight: 450g

Includes len caps, lens hood, and lens case

In partnership with ASUS.

From Nikon: London, United Kingdom, 20th September 2022: Today, Nikon releases its lightest full-frame mirrorless zoom lens to date: the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8. An essential lens for travel, events, and creative storytelling, this fast ultra-wide-angle zoom is built to let photographers and video shooters widen their creative palette—and carry less weight.

From epic views to frame-filling close-ups, the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is the perfect lens with which to tell diverse visual stories from a unique point of view. Landscapes to cityscapes. Expansive skies to street scenes. Architecture to interiors. The 17-28mm focal length range lets photographers nail detailed, all-encompassing wide-angle shots—or play with a sense of scale and exaggerate perspectives. Video shooters can draw viewers into a scene with wide establishing shots, or create a sense of space when shooting in tight quarters.

Designed to enable confident and creative wide-angle photography, the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 is both versatile and easy to use. The f/2.8 constant aperture is great for shooting in available light or working creatively with shutter speeds—and the lens renders big, beautiful bokeh when shooting wide open. Users who want to go for dramatic ultra-wide-angle close-ups will benefit greatly from the minimum focusing distance of just 0.19 m, which allows sharp, clear results when shooting at close range. In addition, the lens’ wide zoom ring enables comfortable handling and steady framing. And Nikon’s responsive AF focuses quickly on subjects whether they’re positioned in the foreground or the background.

Zurab Kiknadze, Product Manager, Nikon Europe says: “If you travel, shoot events, or just love to tell stories, the NIKKOR Z 17-28mm f/2.8 puts intriguing compositions and dramatic perspectives firmly within your grasp. This ultra-wide-angle zoom is made to stay on your camera and go with you anywhere as you seek out new inspiration, or re-visit familiar places and capture them from bold new angles.”

Nikon Nikkor Z 17-28mm F2.8 Key Features

Designed to give superb sharpness and less distortion—even when shooting at the ultra-wide 17 mm end of the zoom range.

Short close-focusing distance: 19cm / 0.19 m¹

Constant aperture f/2.8

Rounded 9-blade aperture enables large, soft spheres of bokeh when shooting wide open

Designed to give quiet and smooth focus

Reduced focus breathing

Fast and precise AF

Customisable silent control and wide zoom ring

Lightweight—weighs just 450 g (approx.)—and the lens is sealed to protect from dust and water droplets.¹

¹ At the 17-mm zoom position.

² This lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

For more Nikon Z-mount lenses have a look at our guide to the best Nikon Z-Mount lenses.

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.