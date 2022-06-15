Nikon launches photography course for DofE students June 15, 2022

Nikon has partnered with The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE) and Sharp Shots Photo Club to launch the Photographers Without Limits photography course to help young people develop photographic and storytelling skills.

The course has been created for participants with a passion for storytelling and those who wouldn’t necessarily have the opportunity to take up photography as part of the Skills section of their DofE.

To help each of the nine students – who range in age from 13 to 24 – bring their stories to life, Nikon has provided each of them with a D3500 DSLR camera and an AF-P DX Nikkor 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6G VR lens.

Workshops & masterclasses

During the course the participants will take part in weekly workshops led by Sharp Shots Photo Club, as well as a series of masterclasses taught by Nikon photographers.

The participants will also be paired up with Nikon Ambassadors or Creators to expertly guide them through their photographic journey and give them an insight into the life of a professional photographer.

The Nikon Ambassadors and Creators taking part are conservation biologist and wildlife photographer Lara Jackson, director and photographer Jeaniq Amihyia, lifestyle and automotive photographer Amy Shore, award-winning wildlife photographer Harry Skeggs, maternity and new-born photographer Tianna Williams, architecture and urban photographer Ben Moore, wedding photographer Gurvir Johal, wildlife conservation advocate Alfie Bowen, medical and adventure photographer Jon Williamson and portrait photographer Carolyn Mendelsohn.

Rising stars

Julian Harvie, head of marketing Nikon Northern Europe, explained, ‘Nikon has been investing in visual storytelling for more than 100 years. It is central to our brand’s DNA that we offer support to all photographers on their journey to mastering their passion. As a photography family, we are proud to support these nine rising stars through our partnership with DofE and Sharp Shots. Photography is one of the most democratic and inclusive art forms, and we are delighted to commit our educational leadership to these young creators.’

Rachel Palmer, the DofE’s content and storytelling lead, said, ‘It’s a real privilege to be working alongside some of our young people as they develop their photography skills and develop their voice to tell their own, powerful stories. We’re delighted to be collaborating with Nikon and Sharp Shots Photo Club to give these young photographers, who might not otherwise have the opportunity, the tools and platform to talk about issues that affect them and that they’re passionate about.’

Lillian Spibey, director at Sharp Shots Photo Club, said, ‘These young photographers have such powerful stories to tell, and it’s immensely rewarding to teach each participant how to capture their own story in photographs. We are really excited to be working with the DofE & Nikon on this project.’

At the end of the course, each participant’s story will be featured in an exhibition.

You can watch a short video about Photographers Without Limits below…

Find out more…

Find out more at DofE: Photographers Without Limits.

You can also follow the journey of the students on social media with the hashtag #photographerswithoutlimits

