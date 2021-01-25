Nikon IS shipping cameras – just not from the Nikon UK Store (temporarily) January 25, 2021

Last week Nikon temporarily suspended shipments from the Nikon Store, then said they would be starting again, and then not… now the company has issued this clarification:

“Nikon has commenced shipments to our trade/retail partners, with a regular shipment schedule in place. Naturally, we may incur potential delays at the border as the new process takes force, however we remain committed to minimising delays within our own processes.

Please note that, as we navigate the changes brought on by Brexit, we have temporarily suspended orders on our own Nikon Store, however we expect this to reopen shortly. Customers who have already placed an order with Nikon via the Nikon Store should rest assured that their order will still be processed and should expect their order to arrive as soon as possible. We appreciate our customer’s patience during this time.”

We will update readers as soon as we can – in the meantime, even if you have ordered a Nikon purchase from a third-party retailer, you might need to be patient too.

