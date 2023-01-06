Nikon has announced two new Nikkor Z lenses January 6, 2023

Nikon has announced the development of two new Nikkor Z lenses, the Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S and the Nikkor Z 26mm f/2.8. Both lenses are compatible with the Z mount system.

The Nikkor Z 85mm f/1.2 S is a mid-telephoto prime lens designed for portrait, wedding, and fashion photographers while the Nikkor 26mm f/2.8 is a wide-angle prime lens designed with amateur photographers in mind.

London, United Kingdom, 5th January 2023: Nikon is pleased to announce the development of two new NIKKOR Z lenses: the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim, wide-angle prime lens, both compatible with the Z mount system.

Part of the ever-growing S-Line1 NIKKOR Z lens series, the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S offers a superior rendering performance as well as large and beautiful bokeh. Expanding the possibilities of portrait photography, the lens is particularly well suited for wedding and fashion photographers.

The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, the second high performance lens to be announced, has an incredibly slim and lightweight body, ideal for amateur photographers looking to take their cameras with them on the go. The prime lens is the perfect photography companion; ensuring shooters never miss an opportunity to capture beautiful imagery.

Nikon is committed to leading imaging culture and developing products that not only meet their users’ needs, but empower them to reach their creative and technical potential.

1 The S-Line is a grade of NIKKOR Z lenses that demonstrate outstanding optical performance, adhering to a high standard of design principles and quality control.

