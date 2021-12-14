Nikon DX 12-28mm Z Mount lens shown on lens roadmap December 14, 2021

Nikon has shown an updated lens roadmap simply titled with “The NIKKOR Z Lens Line up Expansion to 2023” released alongside news of a new 800mm f6.3 VR S lens that is under development, as well as a new 28-75mm f/2.8 lens that will be available from January 2022.

The new lens roadmap shows a number of lenses that have yet to be released, as well as the DX 12-28mm lens for APS-C Z-mount cameras. This lens will give the equivalent range of 18-42mm, making it an interesting ultra-wide zoom lens.

Nikon Z Lenses yet to be released:

Nikkor 85mm S

Nikkor 400mm S

Nikkor 600mm S

Nikkor 26mm

Nikkor DX 24mm (36mm equivalent)

Nikkor DX 12-28mm (18-42mm equivalent)

Nikkor 200-600mm

As usual with lens roadmaps, the specifications, price, and expected release dates are unknown, and as noted by Nikon, subject to change without notice. The Z-Mount lens range continues to expand, and look at the line-up, there are a range of excellent Z-Mount lenses available.

Nikon Z lens roadmap – December 2021 – “Lens line up expansion to 2023”

** Effective focal length in DX format

*** The contents of this line up are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.