Nikon D5000 strikes DSLR ‘Gold’

Nikon’s D5000 digital SLR has won the Gold Award from the Digital Imaging Websites Association (DIWA). Judges praised the 12.3-million pixel camera for its ease of use and ability to also capture HD video.

‘Its powerful functionalities make the Nikon D5000 a convincing digital SLR camera,’ said a Diwa spokesman, adding: ‘The convenient vari-angle LCD monitor allows users to shoot from any angle, and Live View mode gives digital photography an extra dimension.’

Diwa members from across nine countries were asked to evaluate more than 200 criteria.

The D5000 has not been without its glitches, however.

Nikon recently issued a notice to tell customers that, in certain circumstances, the D5000 may fail to switch on. For details about this visit http://nikoneurope-en.custhelp.com

AP is not a member of Diwa.