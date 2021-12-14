Nikon boosts Z lens range with 28-75mm f2.8 lens, plus 800mm prime December 14, 2021

Nikon has announced a new full-frame Nikkor Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lens for Z-Mount cameras, the lens is due to be available from January 2022, priced at £949.00 UK / €1,099.00 ROI. The lens is available for pre-order from Nikon UK.

NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8. Key features:

f/2.8 maximum aperture across the zoom range

Natural-looking bokeh, facilitated by the large Z mount and rounded 9-blade aperture

Minimum focus distance of just 0.19 m at 28 mm, and 0.39 m at 75 mm

Suppressed focus breathing for video recording, as well as “silent” focus

A click-less control ring for adjusting key settings or focus manually

Dust and drip resistance

With its lightweight build and sharp optics, the NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 lets people capture superb images of everything that inspires them. The versatile zoom range covers a number of classic focal lengths, while the f/2.8 constant aperture allows more freedom to try out new ideas: users can easily capture the mood of dimly lit situations or explore the creative potential of shallow depth of field. They can also shoot with faster shutter speeds in available light and freeze motion without sacrificing brightness.

“Lenses with a maximum aperture of f/2.8 have traditionally been developed for professionals, but the optical advantages of the Z mount mean we can offer the NIKKOR Z 28-75mm f/2.8 at a more affordable price,” said Nikon’s Rob Harmon.”

The lens is made up of 15 elements, in 12 groups, and has a weight of 565g. It uses a 67mm filter thread at the front of the lens.

New Nikon Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

The company has also announced the development of the Nikon Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S, a super-telephoto prime for its full-frame mirrorless Z range, the ‘S’ designation signifies that this is part of Nikon’s premium lens line-up.

It’s a PF (Phase Fresnel) lens, the first time this technology has been used in the Z range, enabling a compact and lightweight body.

“With its high rendering performance and superb mobility, this lens will reliably support the imaging expression of many photographers ranging from advanced amateurs to professionals,” Nikon added.

No other specific technical information or pricing is available at this stage.