Nikon announces the retro but modern Nikon Z fc black November 9, 2022

Nikon has introduced two new products inspired by their popular heritage models, one of them is the black version of the iconic Nikon Z fc mirrorless camera. This comes after the success its silver version had last year, which was the first among Nikon’s Z-series to combine said ‘heritage’ design with advanced mirrorless technology.

This camera is now available to pre-order from Nikon’s website for £809. Nikon has also released the black version of the Nikkor Z 40mm F/2 lens, which is also available to pre-order here for £309.

Key Features:

20.9MP DX-format sensor

Can shoot up to 11 frames per second

Eye-detection AF

Records 4K video at 30p

100-51200 ISO

Physical dials

Vari-Angle monitor

Magnesium alloy body

20 in-camera Creative Picture Controls for photos and videos

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

London, United Kingdom, 9th November 2022: Nikon today introduces two new products to its ever-growing range, which have been inspired by its popular heritage models. New to its line-up is the black version of the iconic Nikon Z fc camera and the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) – a compact and lightweight prime lens offering both superb image quality and versatility. Both releases combine the innovative technology synonymous with Nikon’s Z series and stunning retro design.

Z FC BLACK EDITION

The Z fc mirrorless camera was the first Z-series model to combine a ‘heritage’ design with advanced mirrorless technology – not only was it ideal for capturing stills and videos, customers were proud to own it. Following the tremendous success of last year’s silver version, the release of the Nikon Store exclusive Black Edition fulfils customer demand, and reflects Nikon’s ambition to encourage even more to enjoy the timeless Z fc. As well as this, six new colours for the Premium Exterior have been added, exclusively available for the Z fc Black Edition – totalling 12 different colour variations for the Z fc Silver and Z fc Black combined.

THE NIKKOR Z 40MM F/2 (SE)

With a lightweight build, and a superior optical performance, the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) lens is perfectly suited for shooting portraits and other still subjects, impressing users no matter the setting. The constant maximum aperture of f/2, allows photographers to create the most beautifully round-shaped bokeh and its 40mm mid-telephoto focal length emphasises the primary subject.

The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) lens also inherits its design from the classic NIKKOR lenses, which were released in the same period as the Nikon FM2 film camera – the heritage model that inspired the Z fc. Its arrival expands the choice of lenses which are suited to the Z fc’s retro design.

Its compact size and light weight means it doesn’t only look good, but is also perfect for those on the move. Meanwhile, its high-speed and accurate Auto Focus and a dust and drip resistant body allows it to blend into any lifestyle, enhancing the joy of shooting.

SUMMARY OF KEY FEATURES: NIKKOR Z 40MM F/2 (SE)

Adoption of a heritage design that matches the Z fc, and that inherits the classic NIKKOR lenses released around the same time as the FM2.

The bright maximum aperture of f/2 and a 9-blade iris diaphragm provide beautiful round-shaped bokeh.

The 40 mm focal length supports a standard angle of view ideal for shooting portraits, snapshots and other subjects in a wide variety of scenes.

The 40 mm focal length supports a standard angle of view ideal for shooting portraits, snapshots and other subjects in a wide variety of scenes. The focal length becomes 60 mm when mounted on an APS-C size/DX-format camera.

Compact and lightweight with a total length of approximately 45.5 mm and weight of approximately 170 g.

Minimum focus distance of 0.29 m allows users to get close to their subjects.

Adoption of an STM (stepping motor) enables high-speed and accurate AF with quiet operational sounds while maintaining a compact body size.

Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Designed with consideration for video recording with extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing control, and stable exposure.

Related articles:

New Nikon Z 600mm f/4 with built-in 1.4x converter announced

Best Z Mount Lenses for Nikon in 2022

Best Nikon Mirrorless Cameras To Buy in 2022

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.