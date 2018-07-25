Nikon announces full-frame mirrorless system

New lens mount will be backed-up by F-mount adapter

In a move that will come as no surprise to anyone who’s been watching the industry closely, Nikon has officially announced that it’s working on a brand new, full-frame mirrorless system. Initial details are sketchy, but Nikon has confirmed that the camera will employ a new lens mount, with an adapter for F-mount SLR lenses also available. It’s also stressed that it’s still committed to making DSLRs.

Nikon appears to be showing off its new mirrorless camera in a teaser video entitled Travel of Light. This is an overwrought sci-fi affair showing how light reaches a camera sensor, but at the end features a camera and lens (in silhouette) that looks like nothing in Nikon’s current line-up. Brightening the video reveals an SLR-style body with a central viewfinder and tilting rear screen, not unlike Sony’s Alpha 7 range with which it will directly compete.

Here’s Nikon’s press release in full:

Development of a next-generation full-frame mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses – featuring a new mount that pursues a new dimension in optical performance

London, United Kingdom, 25th July 2018: Nikon is pleased to announce the development of a full-frame, Nikon FX-format, mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses that features a new mount.

The mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses that are in development have enabled the pursuit of a new dimension in optical performance, with the adoption of a new mount. The mirrorless camera is the result of Nikon’s advanced optical and manufacturing capabilities gained through over a century of heritage, as well as superior image processing technology. The expertise built up through the development of Nikon’s digital-SLR cameras has also critically contributed to this development.

With this new mirrorless camera and NIKKOR lenses, we are committed to providing photographers with the ability to capture images that are richer and more vivid than ever before.

Additionally, a new mount adapter is being developed for the new mirrorless camera. This will work with the F-Mount NIKKOR lenses that are part of the Nikon digital-SLR system, adding to the variety of choices for photographers.

Nikon will continue to lead imaging culture with the launch of the new mirrorless camera, as well as with the continued development of Nikon digital-SLR cameras, providing consumers with the choices to enjoy the unique values of either system.

Special imaging content relating to this product is available for viewing at the URL below. Stay tuned for more content to come.

https://www.europe-nikon.com/en_GB/products/category_pages/digital_cameras/mirrorless/development_announcement.page

Details, including the release date and suggested retail price, will be shared at a later date.