Nikon and Canon at The Photography Show September 7, 2020

Nikon has released its speaker line-up for this year’s online-only Photography Show, which takes place on 20-21 September. The company will have three stands in its virtual hub: Nikon Imaging, Nikon Sport Optics and Nikon School.

Speakers will include movie and TV stills photographers, Jasin Boland (The Matrix) and Helen Sloan (Game of Thrones), along with new Nikon ambassadors – food photographer Donna Crous and wildlife photographer. Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera from Nikon School trainers will also be running sessions, and specialists will be on hand to answer questions about the Z-series mirrorless line-up and the latest additions to the Sport Optics collection.

Over at Canon, meanwhile, you can find out more about the new EOS R5 and R6 mirrorless cameras, as well other important products in the company’s line-up. Guest speakers will include David Noton, a professional landscape and travel shooter who is a regular speaker at camera clubs, as well as a contributor to AP. Another highlight will be Mark Carwardine, an eminent wildlife photographer and broadcaster who has served as chair of the judging panel of Wildlife Photographer of the Year and was recently selected as one of ‘The World’s 40 Most Influential Nature Photographers’. You can see the full list of speakers at the Canon website.

For full details of this year’s Photography Show, click here.