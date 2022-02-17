Nikon adds Z mirrorless cameras to NX Field remote system February 17, 2022

Nikon has unveiled the latest version (1.1.0) of its NX Field remote shooting system, which has added support for its Z 7 II, Z 6 II, Z 7, and Z 6 full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The system is mainly aimed at professional photographers, news and sports agencies and Nikon has promised it will also add support for the Z 9 camera in a future firmware update.

The original version of NX Field was launched in June 2021 and it provided support for Nikon’s D5 and D6 pro DSLR cameras. Version 1.1.0 has also added interval shooting capabilities.

The system offers remote camera control and fast workflow with a connection from camera/s to wired networks (LAN), wireless networks (WLAN) and/or via 4G/5G mobile connections.

NX Field can offer synchronised release and remote adjustment of settings for multiple cameras (up to 10), in combination with an immediate image upload to a chosen FTP server.

This synchronised shutter release is possible for multiple remote cameras, even when they are part of a robotic installation. It’s also said to be able to recover from network errors without losing data.

Nikon says controlling remote cameras is now available ‘easily and intuitively from a portable smart device with minimum time lag’, supporting wireless 5G and wired LAN networks.

Sending images is possible during synchronised shooting of master and remote cameras as well as changing camera settings via an app and a compatible smart device.

Unlike conventional remote camera shooting, where fixed manual focus is the only option, photographers can use autofocus with NX Field, either from the app or from a master camera.

The official press release from Nikon:

London, United Kingdom, 17th February 2022: Nikon is pleased to announce that Ver. 1.1.0 of NX Field, a remote shooting system for professional photographers and news & sports agencies, has been released today. This update adds support for the Z 7II, Z 6II, Z 7, and Z 6 full-frame (Nikon FX-format) mirrorless cameras1. Support for the Z 9 will be added in a future firmware update.

The support for mirrorless cameras added with Ver. 1.1.0 enables remote operation of the silent shooting function unique to mirrorless cameras. This enables remote cameras to be used even in places and situations that require silent operation, such as concert halls and chess matches. Ver. 1.1.0 also adds support for Face- and Eye-detection AF, featured in Nikon mirrorless cameras, for more reliable focus on the subject’s face and eyes during remote shooting. Furthermore, the focus points positioned throughout a broad area of the frame make it easy to acquire focus on subjects that are positioned at the edges of the frame for more freedom in composing shots.

In addition, NX Field Ver. 1.1.0 adds support for interval timer shooting with both compatible digital SLR and mirrorless cameras. Specifying the shooting interval and number of shots on the remote camera enables automatic shooting, even from a distance.

Nikon will continue to provide updates for NX Field to support professional photographers who are active on the frontlines of reporting and capturing decisive moments.

FOOTNOTES:

1 WT-7 wireless transmitters must be connected to cameras for use with the NX Field system.

