Nikon adds firmware update for Z-series zoom lens duo April 26, 2022

Nikon has announced firmware updates (Version 1.10) for its Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S and Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S zoom lenses.

The updates offers the following two main upgrades for both lenses:

1 – The lenses now support options for Focus ring rotation range* in the camera CUSTOM SETTINGS MENU in addition to Non-linear.

When a linear option is selected, rotating the focus ring the selected amount in manual focus mode will take the lens from the minimum focus distance to infinity, regardless of the speed with which the ring is rotated.

2 – Added support for the Switch focus/control ring roles* feature in the camera CUSTOM SETTINGS MENU.

*As of April 2022, the cameras that support these options are (from “C” firmware version 2.00) the Z 9 and (from “C” firmware version 1.40) the Z 7II and Z 6II.

Read our Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Review.

Nikon Coolpix P1000 firmware update

At the same time as the lens firmware update Nikon announced a firmware update (Version 1.6) for its Coolpix P1000 bridge camera.

This update has reinstated the following fix, which was introduced with firmware version 1.3 but omitted from versions 1.4 and later…

Fixed an issue in which pictures shot using Continuous H or Continuous L with 3200 or 6400 selected for ISO sensitivity in modes P, S, A, and M were recorded at ISO 1600 instead of at the value shown in the shooting display.

Get the firmware updates

To download the firmware update for the the 24-120mm lens go to Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Firmware.

To download the firmware update for the the 100-400mm lens go to Nikkor Z 100-400mm f/4.5-5.6 VR S Firmware.

To download the Coolpix P1000 firmware update go to COOLPIX P1000 Firmware

Related articles:

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-120mm f/4 S Review

Two new Nikon Z-mount lenses, and updated FTZ II adapter

Best Z Mount Lenses for Nikon

Field test: Nikon Coolpix P1000 bridge camera