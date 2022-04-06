Nikkor Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S: portable telephoto lens debuts April 6, 2022

Nikon has released the NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S – a highly portable, long telephoto lens designed for shooting fast action sports, wildlife, aircraft and birds.

The lens is said to be approximately approximately 2.3 kg lighter and 16% shorter than its F-mount lens counterpart, allowing for easier handling and better balance as the centre of gravity of the lens is closer to the camera body.

The lens is the second major NIKKOR Z mount telephoto launch of 2022, following in the footsteps of the Nikkor Z 400mm f/2.8 TC VR S.

Autofocusing with the new lens is said to be ‘fast, precise, whisper-quiet — tracking is smooth whether shooting jostling race cars or distant wildlife.’

NIKKOR Z 800m f/6.3 VR S – key features

Type: Nikon Z mount

Nikon Z mount Format : FX

: FX Focal length: 800mm

800mm Maximum aperture : f/6.3

: f/6.3 Minimum aperture: f/32

f/32 Lens construction : 22 elements in 14 groups, (including 3 ED elements, 1 SR element, 1 PF element, elements with a Nano Crystal coat, and a fluorine-coated front lens element)

: 22 elements in 14 groups, (including 3 ED elements, 1 SR element, 1 PF element, elements with a Nano Crystal coat, and a fluorine-coated front lens element) Angle of view: FX format: 3° 10′, DX format: 2°

FX format: 3° 10′, DX format: 2° Focusing system : internal focusing system

: internal focusing system Minimum focus distance: 5m (16.41 ft), measured from focal plane

5m (16.41 ft), measured from focal plane Maximum reproduction ratio : 0.16x

: 0.16x Vibration reduction: lens shift using voice coil motors (VCMs)

lens shift using voice coil motors (VCMs) No. of diaphragm blades : 9 (rounded diaphragm opening)

: 9 (rounded diaphragm opening) Coating: Nano Crystal Coat, Fluorine coat

Nano Crystal Coat, Fluorine coat Diameter x length : approx. 140mmx385mm (5.6inx15.2in), maximum diameter×distance to end of lens from camera lens mount flange

: approx. 140mmx385mm (5.6inx15.2in), maximum diameter×distance to end of lens from camera lens mount flange Weight: approx. 2385g (5lb 4.2oz)

Pricing & availability

Sales of the lens will start from 21 April 2022 and it’s priced at £6,299 in the UK and €7,499.00 in the Republic of Ireland

See below for the full press release from Nikon:

London, United Kingdom, 6th April 2022: Today, Nikon is pleased to introduce a uniquely portable super-telephoto full-frame prime lens, the NIKKOR Z 800m f/6.3 VR S. Birds, wildlife, aircraft, motor sports, and winter sports: this tough yet remarkably lightweight S-line lens brings the dynamism of distant subjects close in thrilling clarity. Users can follow even erratically moving subjects with a fluidity previously unheard of at 800mm — and open up their creative possibilities with steady handheld shooting.

From hunting eagles to banking planes, the phenomenal resolving power of this S-line lens brings out even the tiniest details of difficult-to-capture subjects. Image quality is pin-sharp, whether shooting stills or video, and AF performance is exceptionally fast, smooth, and reliable. In-lens optical VR keeps shots steady, and Synchro VR allows up to 5.5 stops of compensation when this lens is paired with the Z 9. In addition, this super-telephoto lens supports use of Z teleconverters, which can extend the reach to 1120mm or 1600mm.

Thanks to its balanced, lightweight design, made possible by the Z mount and a Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element, users can confidently take the NIKKOR Z 800m f/6.3 VR S off the tripod and shoot handheld. This mirrorless lens is approximately 2.3 kg lighter and 16% shorter than its F-mount counterpart, and its centre of gravity is closer to the camera body — making it easier to pan and stop smoothly. Photographers can customise controls, and advanced weather sealing protects both lens and camera.

Rob Harmon, senior commercial lead, Nikon Northern Europe, says: ‘This new 800 mm lens truly opens up exciting new possibilities for photographers. Gone are the days when the shot you can capture with a long lens is dictated by the flexibility of your tripod or monopod. The dramatically reduced size and weight of this new super-telephoto lens offers the kind of portability and handling that was previously impossible: you get more chances to nail difficult shots, or capture perspectives that were previously unattainable.’

Summary of key features: NIKKOR Z 800mm f/6.3 VR S

Professional super-telephoto lens: 800mm focal length. Portable, lightweight build and balanced handling.

Pin-sharp: a specially shaped and positioned Phase Fresnel (PF) lens element and Nano Crystal Coat significantly reduce ghosting and flare. ED and SR glass control chromatic aberration from the centre to the edge of the image.

Fast, quiet focusing: AF is fast, precise, whisper-quiet — tracking is smooth whether shooting jostling race cars or distant wildlife.

Powerful Vibration Reduction: in-lens optical VR keeps shots steady. Synchro VR allows up to 5.5 stops of compensation when this lens is paired with the Z 9.

Customisable control: assign functions to the conveniently positioned L-Fn buttons and the silent control ring. Use the memory-set button to save focus distances.1

Advanced weather sealing: Sealing around all moving parts keeps dust and moisture at bay, and a rubber gasket on the lens mount protects both lens and camera.2

Teleconverter compatible: extend the reach to 1120 mm with a Z TELECONVERTER TC-1.4x, or 1600 mm with a Z TELECONVERTER TC-2.0x.

Integrated filter slot: makes it easy to drop in filters for even more control over tricky lighting situations.

Easy lens hood: the supplied HB-104 lens hood boasts a sliding release tab, allowing the hood to be removed with one hand.

FOOTNOTES:

1 The memory-set button can be activated following a firmware update.

2 The lens is not guaranteed to be dust- and drip-resistant in all situations and under all conditions.

For more information about Nikon’s award-winning products please visit Nikon Europe.

