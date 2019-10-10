NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct officially announced

Nikon has officially announced the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, which will be available from later this month

After teasing us with mock-up samples of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, Nikon has finally released more detail and information about the availability and pricing of this fast, standard prime, manual-focus lens for the Nikon Z mount system. Interested? The price is likely to have a say on whether you buy it or not. It’ll hit the market later this month at a jaw-dropping £8,299.

Positioned at the very top of Nikon’s S-Line, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct has been designed to serve as the symbol of the superior optical performance achieved with NIKKOR Z lenses. It takes full advantage of the large 55mm inner diameter and short 16mm flange focal distance associated with the Z mount and features a high-precision focus ring and a customisable control ring, along with two anti-reflection coatings, an ARNEO Coat and a Nano Crystal Coat, to reduce ghosting and flare.

The construction of the lens is made up of 17 elements in 10 groups. Four ED glass elements and three aspherical lens elements including new large-diameter ground aspherical lens elements made of high-refractive-index glass materials molded with great precision are employed to ensure a high degree of correction for various types of aberration, including distortion and spherical aberration.

With a maximum aperture of f/0.95, it’s the fastest lens in Nikon history. It has a convenient L-Fn button to which a variety of different functions can be assigned from the camera that it’s paired with, plus it’s equipped with a lens info panel like the one found on the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S that displays important information such as the aperture value, shooting distance and depth of field without having to glance at the camera.

The lens will come supplied with a dedicated truck case to keep it safe and secure in transit, with additional storage available beneath the inner cover.

The sale start date of the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct will be the 31st October 2019. It’ll cost £8,299.