NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct officially announced

Nikon has officially announced the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, which will be available from later this month

After teasing us with mock-up samples of the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct, Nikon has finally released more detail and information about the availability and pricing of this fast, standard prime, manual-focus lens for the Nikon Z mount system. Interested? The price is likely to have a say on whether you buy it or not. It’ll hit the market later this month at a jaw-dropping £8,299.

Positioned at the very top of Nikon’s S-Line, the NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct has been designed to serve as the symbol of the superior optical performance achieved with NIKKOR Z lenses. It takes full advantage of the large 55mm inner diameter and short 16mm flange focal distance associated with the Z mount and features a high-precision focus ring and a customisable control ring, along with two anti-reflection coatings, an ARNEO Coat and a Nano Crystal Coat, to reduce ghosting and flare.

The lens is designed with machined metal exterior components and a yellow engraved “Noct” logo

The construction of the lens is made up of 17 elements in 10 groups. Four ED glass elements and three aspherical lens elements including new large-diameter ground aspherical lens elements made of high-refractive-index glass materials molded with great precision are employed to ensure a high degree of correction for various types of aberration, including distortion and spherical aberration.

With a maximum aperture of f/0.95, it’s the fastest lens in Nikon history. It has a convenient L-Fn button to which a variety of different functions can be assigned from the camera that it’s paired with, plus it’s equipped with a lens info panel like the one found on the NIKKOR Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S that displays important information such as the aperture value, shooting distance and depth of field without having to glance at the camera.

The lens will come supplied with a dedicated truck case to keep it safe and secure in transit, with additional storage available beneath the inner cover.

The sale start date of the new NIKKOR Z 58mm f/0.95 S Noct will be the 31st October 2019. It’ll cost £8,299.