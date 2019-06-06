Nik Collection revamped, now has built-in Raw support

Silver Efex Pro and the rest gets first major upgrade, and you no longer have to rely on Adobe Camera Raw to work directly with Raw files. Good news for Creative Cloud nay-sayers, but it's all far from free...

After acquiring the Nik Collection of creative image-processing plug-ins from Google in 2017, DxO has launched its first major upgrade. Nik Collection 2 from DxO comes with several key updates, including 42 new presets that bring the total number to 198. Together they form the ‘En Vogue’ collection, with 10 each available in Color Efex Pro, Silver Efex Pro and Analog Efex Pro, and 12 in HDR Efex Pro.

Meanwhile, Windows users with high-resolution monitors should also find the graphic user interface much easier to use, thanks to the addition of HiDPI support. The biggest change, however, is that Nik Collection 2 now comes bundled with DxO’s own raw processing software, PhotoLab 2.3 Essential Edition. This provides direct support for camera raw files, meaning users no longer have to employ Adobe Photoshop or Lightroom as the host program. This should please those who dislike the subscription model of paying for software. However, it brings a hefty price rise: Nik Collection 2 will cost £125, or £69 for those upgrading from DxO’s 2018 version. Discounted prices of £86.99 and £49.99 are available until 30 June. It’s available to download now from here.