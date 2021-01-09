‘Unmasked’ NHS worker photo show goes viral January 9, 2021

Behind the Mask, an online exhibition featuring portraits of NHS workers without their uniforms and PPE masks has gone viral, generating a huge amount of interest online – a 610% increase in web traffic. ‘The aim of the ‘Behind the Mask’ project was to pay tribute to the NHS staff and healthcare workers, so we are very proud of the online reach to the exhibition,” says organiser Sophie Sheinwald (below). “We knew there was a huge interest in the project, as it showcases the real stories of people working every day to help the nation.”



The first live exhibition featured 100 portraits of NHS and healthcare workers taken by a network of photographers across the UK. It marked six months since the first lockdown and was held in London, at the historic St Ethelburga’s Centre of Reconciliation and Peace. Visitors came from around the country via invitation, to view the portraits, alongside individual stories.

“In 2021 the project will continue to highlight these healthcare workers, we are getting requests and have more stories to share,” Sophie added. “We would love to hear from anyone who wants to collaborate and share ideas with us regarding the project in this next phase. Please do get in touch with us through the website.”