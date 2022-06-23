Newest cameras set to star at CameraWorld LIVE event June 23, 2022

Imaging retailer CameraWorld has announced the world’s latest cameras will be at its 2022 LIVE event – to be held at the Brands Hatch racing circuit on 7 July 2022 – which will give photographers the chance to try out the very latest photo gear.

You’ll be able to get your hands on some of the very latest, top spec cameras, including the Canon EOS R7 and R10 APS-C RF mount cameras, the 26MP Fujifilm X-H2S APS-C mirrorless model, the 45.7MP Nikon Z 9 full-frame mirrorless flagship and the 33MP Sony a7 IV full-frame mirrorless model, plus the latest Sony lenses.

Those attending will get the unique chance to shoot fast action motorsports from the exclusive CameraWorld bird’s eye view balcony that overlooks the iconic Brands Hatch racing circuit.

Photowalks with top photographers

You can shoot motorsport action from the balcony or join one of the photowalks with top professional photographers, who will share their knowledge and advice to help you make the most of your camera and improve your skills.

The confirmed photographers taking part include Rod Fountain (Canon), Stephen Waller (Sony), Alex Denham (Tamron), Jeff Carter (Fujifilm) and Bruno Murari (Nikon).

Please note: some of these photowalks may be sold out prior to the event, so be quick if you’re interested.

Show deals & trade-ins

It’s the 10th year of the CameraWorld LIVE event, which will have many of the biggest brands in photography in attendance, with special show deals on equipment and a trade-in post.

CameraWorld is also promising to offer you the ‘best offers on all of the latest equipment at unbeatable prices! We bring the best of our multi-award-winning retail service with eye-popping show deals, and our second-hand trade-in/trade-up post so that you can fully refresh and update your camera bag! We work with all the big brands to build a packed day of inspirational talks, seminars and photo walks with some of the very best in the business, from the UK and all around the world.’

The trade-in/trade-up post gives you the opportunity to upgrade your old equipment. A CameraWorld spokesperson told AP, ‘We offer higher prices on your old gear at the show, making it incredibly easy to upgrade.’

Exhibitor line-up

Photographers attending can meet representatives from top imaging companies as well as some of their brand Ambassadors.

The confirmed line-up of exhibitors includes Sony, Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Sigma, Tamron, Amateur Photographer, Samyang, Peak Design, Rotolite, Tenba, Benbo, Nanlite, Velbon, Hoya, Lexar, Besview, Z-Rite, Op/Tech, Hahnel, Zeiss, Epson and 3 Legged Thing.

A CameraWorld spokesperson told AP, ‘LIVE offers some great experiences that go beyond the equipment. It’s a great day out for any level of photographer. The show is set to be bigger and better than ever. We cater for all levels of photographers; whether you are tired of the limitations of your camera phone and looking to get into ‘real’ photography for the first time, a card-carrying camera enthusiast, or even a fully-fledged professional photographer.

There’s something for everyone. Most importantly, we have lots of fun on the day, so come and join us for an exhilarating photography adventure and a chance to put the equipment, and your skills, to the test!’

Exclusive AP 50% discount ticket offer

CameraWorld LIVE 2022 will be held at Brands Hatch, Longfield, West Kingsdown, Longfield, Kent, DA3 8NG.

The event starts at 11am on Thursday 7 July 2022.

Parking is free and there’s a fully license bar and catering.

Entry tickets are usually £10, but with an exclusive AP discount code – APMAG – Amateur Photographer readers can buy tickets for just £5 each.

To book tickets go to the CameraWorld LIVE website, click on ‘Tickets’ in the top navigation bar, then enter the promo code APMAG to get the half-price deal.

