Newell SupraCell camera batteries work across 110°C range May 26, 2022

Newell has launched its SupraCell batteries that are designed for use in extreme temperature ranges, across 110°C, with Canon, Nikon, Panasonic and Sony cameras.

When designing the SupraCell, the engineers concentrated on maximising performance in extremely low and high temperatures (from -20°C to +90°C).

Thanks to their resistance to extreme temperatures, you can use the SupraCells while photographing and/or filming either in winter landscapes or at hot locations.

Intensive use

The Newell SupraCell range was created especially for intensive use, as well as for very frequent charging and discharging. The four cell types all offer 2300mAh capacity.

The batteries are equipped with NTC resistors, which control the temperature of the cell, which is enclosed within a casing of fire-resistant material.

With a 40-month warranty any Newell SupraCell battery should work for many years but, in case of any failure, it will be replaced by the manufacturer with a new one.

Protection and safety

The cells have improved electronics used within them that deliver enhanced performance that should satisfy demanding users.

The Newell SupraCell replacement battery uses an intelligent protection system based on an electronic IC. It regulates the charging process while ensuring a high level of safety.

There are also technologies protecting against overheating, overcharging and overloading.

Camera compatibility

The Canon LP-E6NH cell is compatible with the Canon EOS 5D Mark II, 5D Mark III, 6D, 6D Mark II, 7D, 7D Mark II, 60D, 60Da, 70D DSLRs.

It’s also compatible with Canon’s R, Ra, R5, R6 mirrorless models.

The Nikon EN-EL15C cell is compatible with Nikon’s D500, D600, D610, D750, D780, D800, D810, D850, D7000, D7100, D7200 and D7500 DSLRs.

It’s also compatible with the Nikon Z 5, Z 6, Z 7, Z 6II and Z 7II mirrorless cameras.

The Panasonic DMW-BLK22 cell is compatible with the mirrorless Panasonic Lumix S5, Lumix GH5, Lumix GH5S, Lumix G9 models.

The Sony NP-FZ100 cell is compatible with the Sony A7 III, A7R III, A7R IV, A9, A9 II and A6600 cameras.

Newell Supracells – key specs

Technology: Li-ion

Capacity: 2300mAh/17.2Wh

Voltage: 7.4V

Long life: resistant to repeated charging cycles of many years

Temperature range: from -20 ° C to +90 ° C

C to +90 C Housing: fire-resistant V1 material

Cell temperature control: via NTC resistors

Pricing & availability

The SRP for the Canon LP-E6NH and Panasonic NP-FZ100 cells is £65.

The Nikon EN-EL15C cell’s SRP is £60 and the Sony DMW-BLK22 cell’s SRP is £50.

The batteries are available now and the UK and Republic of Ireland distributor is PhotoTEQ.

To find out more go to Newell Pro Camera Batteries .

