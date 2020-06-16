New zoo/wildlife competition now open

Many zoos have reopened to the public across the UK, prompting printer suppliers Cartridge People to set up a new zoo wildlife photography competition



All you need to do is to follow Cartridge People’s Instagram, Facebook or Twitter page. Then, post your favourite zoo or wildlife park photograph on social media.

Use the hashtag #CPZooLife and tag @CartridgePeople and the Zoo or Wildlife Park where you took your photograph on your post. Participants can enter as many times as they want and the competition will run until August 2nd. The winner will then be contacted via Instagram, Twitter or FaceBook on Monday 3rd August 2020.

“Furthermore, the winner will have their winning design posted to our Cartridge People’s Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and our competition landing page,” said a spokesperson. “They will also receive an A2 Landscape/Portrait canvas or a 20-inch x 20-inch square canvas with their winning design printed onto it.”

Full terms and conditions for the competition can be found here.