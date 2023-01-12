New Wex Photo Video in Cambridge opens its doors January 12, 2023

Wex Photo Video has opened a new store in Cambridge. This follows efforts to grow their presence on high streets and the store in Cambridge brings the tally up to thirteen physical stores across the UK.

As Cambridge is home to over 23,000 students, the new store is set to have special student discounts, in-store events, free online courses and general tips and tricks will be available both in-store and through the Wex Student Hub as well as the retailer’s usual professional services.

The new Cambridge store will be open seven days a week, 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays. It is easily accessible in the middle of the main shopping and leisure district, between Trinity and Sydney Streets.

The UK’s largest specialist photographic retailer, Wex Photo Video, has announced a new 13th location to its growing list of physical stores across the country. Open now and located on Green Street in central Cambridge, the new store offers a wide range of equipment and comprehensive services.

Staffed by industry experts to serve enthusiasts and professionals alike, customers will benefit from the staff’s knowledge and passion through impartial buying advice and technical assistance. And, as Cambridge is home to over 23,000 students, special student discounts, in-store events, free online courses and general tips and tricks will be available both in-store and through the Wex Student Hub.

Following latest research revealing 60 per cent of Brits have invested in photography equipment over the past year[1], Wex continues to grow their presence on the high street – ensuring all customers can benefit from in-person customer service and physical demo spaces.

The 2,019 square foot space in the historic city houses some history of its own. Once a Beer House known as the ‘Highland Piper’ some 150 years ago, the building will now feature a comprehensive selection of products displayed across a hi-tech play-table. Customers can browse popular photo and video categories such as mirrorless cameras and lenses, camera accessories, camcorders, studio accessories, and harder-to-find categories such as astronomy, optics and audio devices. As ever, the new equipment will be accompanied by an array of used items, available with a 12-month warranty.

Louis Wahl, Chief Executive Officer at Wex Photo Video, commented: “Our newest store will bring the Wex Promise to the heart of Cambridge; the largest range of imaging products presented with independent, expert advice. More than ever, people are indulging their creative side through serious photography. We’re really excited to open a new space where Wex colleagues can generously share their experience with enthusiasts and professionals alike.”

Wex Photo Video Cambridge will offer comprehensive professional services, including rental, repair, trade-in and a free camera set-up service. Further details include:

Unrivalled range: Wex Cambridge stocks a vast array of products from leading brands, including Canon, Nikon, Sony, Fujifilm, Olympus, Panasonic Lumix, Profoto, Manfrotto and DJI Click and collect: alongside the in-store stock, customers can access over 25,000products online, which can be delivered to the Cambridge store for collection Wex Rental: professionals who need to hire gear for a specific shoot or enthusiasts keen to test items before buying can pick up and drop off cameras, lenses, lighting, accessories, video equipment and more via prior arrangement Sensor cleaning: cameras in need of some TLC can be dropped off for a fast-track sensor-cleaning service Trade-in: a fair, transparent service ideal for any customers looking to upgrade their equipment or cash in items they no longer use Camera set-up: expert support and advice for customers new to the category Delivery: receive free home delivery from store to home when you spend over £50 Returns: 45-day return policy

Open seven days a week, 9am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and 11am to 5pm on Sundays, the new Cambridge store is easily accessible in the middle of the main shopping and leisure district, between Trinity and Sydney Streets.

Featured image credit: Wex Photo Video.

