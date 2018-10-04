New version of Photoshop Elements

Popular photo editor gets makeover and more user-friendly features for the Instagram age

Not everyone uses Lightroom or Photoshop CS for editing, so Adobe has updated its more ‘mainstream’ and affordable photo editing tool, Photoshop Elements. Key features of Photoshop Elements 2019 include a new Home Screen, which guides users through updates and improvements, while providing inspirational ideas and slideshows. It has become easier to make photo collages too, so you can create collages with fewer clicks and choose from new templates designed to enhance Instagram posts – this is very much an update for the social media age. You also have the ability to customise your photo collages by adding frames and changing backgrounds.

There are now 53 step-by-step photo editing guides, enabling you to create sophisticated text effects for photos, make fun memes and more. Changing backgrounds or straightening horizons has also been made simpler, and you can also add a lot of artistic effects to images, including double exposures, water colour stylings and more. Adobe claims the performance and responsiveness of the new Photoshop Elements has been beefed-up too. See here for the full details from Adobe.

You can buy the program as a standalone product rather than via subscription, and it costs £86.56 (£70.91 upgrade price) including VAT. It’s available now, along with a revamped version of Premiere Elements for video editing.