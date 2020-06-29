New ultra wide-angle rectilinear Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL lens

New Laowa lens is claimed to be the world's first non-fisheye, ultra wide angle 9mm full-frame lens for Sony E, Nikon Z and Leica mounts. First 100 orders get a free filter holder, too

Chinese lens maker Venus Optics has released what it claims is the world’s first rectilinear 9mm full-frame lens for Leica L/M, Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, under its Laowa brand. The ultra-wide, manual-focus lens includes two aspherical elements and two extra-low dispersion elements to suppress chromatic aberrations and keep distortion to the minimum, the company claims.

“Despite the one-of-a-kind perspective, the lens itself is super compact at 6 cm long, weighing only 350g,” says the company. “It also features an extremely close focusing distance of 12cm (from subject to sensor) for photographers to create mini macro shots with ultra-wide perspective.”



Other key benefits include an exaggerrated sense of space when taking shots of interiors, and pleasing ‘star burst’ effects on lights when taking cityscapes. “Despite the ultra-wide angle of view, Venus Optics have managed to work with partners to carefully design a filter holder that 100mm-wide filters can be used without serious vignetting,” the company added.

On the subject of the filter holder, the first 100 customers to order will get one for free. The Laowa 9mm f/5.6 FF RL starts from $799 and full details, including an image gallery, are here.