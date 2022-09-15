New Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 E is a wide zoom for Sony APS-C September 15, 2022

Tokina has announced the sale of what it’s billing as ‘the first super wide angle zoom lens in Tokina’s product line-up designed exclusively for mirrorless cameras’. This is the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 E, which is a APS-C lens made for Sony E-mount.

With a constant f/2.8 aperture, it’s less of an extreme wide-angle than it sounds, as the crop factor of APS-C means it delivers an effective focal length of 17-37mm. According to Tokina, the lens will deliver ‘impressive resolution from the wide to tele end of the zoom’, with high contrast and minimal distortion.

It uses an ST-M motor unit for fast and silent autofocus in stills and video. Tokina also says that the lens is compatible with Sony camera functions like Image Stabilization, Direct Manual Focus, MF Assist and optical corrections.

Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 E key specs

The new lens is constructed of 13 elements in 11 groups. These include two aspherical and two super low-dispersion glass elements that suppress chromatic aberrations. The elements have also been treated with Tokina’s proprietary coating designed to reduce ghosting and flare for clear image transmission.

The lens weighs 335g, and its dimensions are 74×74 mm, making it one of the smaller zooms of its type. It has a short minimum focusing distance of 19cm, and a filter thread of 67mm. There’s also a Micro USB port for downloading and installing firmware updates.

Tokina says the atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 E lens will be available from September 16th, 2022, priced $699. See tokinalens.com.

Further reading

Best lenses for low-light

The best Sony E-mount lenses

Best Sony cameras

Follow AP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.