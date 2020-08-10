New Tamron 70-300mm telephoto for Sony August 10, 2020

Tamron is developing the world’s ‘smallest and lightest’ telephoto zoom for Sony E-mount, the 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 Di III RXD. While Tamron has made many telephoto zooms that extend to 300mm for DSLRs, this is the first model designed for full-frame mirrorless. The lens is weather-sealed, with an ‘RXD’ stepping motor driving its focus group, and is relatively compact – with a 77mm diameter and weighing 544g.

“Its Moisture-Resistant Construction provides greater protection when shooting outdoors and the lens shares the 67mm filter diameter common to all members of Tamron’s lens series for full-frame mirrorless cameras, said the company. “The lens also takes full advantage of in-camera features, including Sony’s Fast Hybrid AF and Eye AF that support a fantastic shooting experience. The 70-300mm F4.5-6.3 is a highly practical lens that makes the excitement of telephoto shooting easier than ever before across a diverse range of shooting styles including landscapes, sports and other athletic events, wildlife, portraits, and more.”

The lens will be available in the autumn but the UK price is yet to be confirmed.