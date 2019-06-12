New Tamron 35mm lens for full-frame DSLRs

Tamron has announced the SP 35mm F/1.4 Di USD prime lens for Canon and Nikon full-frame DSLRs, which was first announced at the CP+ camera show in Japan in February this year.

This rain- and moisture-resistant lens features 14 elements in 10 groups, including four LD (Low Dispersion) and three GM (Glass Molded Aspherical) elements. Tamron claims that this minimises chromatic aberration, while delivering superior optical performance towards the edges of the frame when shooting wide open at f/1.4. It has a nine-bladed circular aperture, and employs a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) for fast and quiet autofocus.

Another feature, called the Dynamic Rolling-cam mechanism, has been specifically designed for this lens. It reportedly minimises the drive load placed on the focus lens. The lens also has a Full-Time Manual Focus override system enabling you to fine-tune your focusing even when using AF.

This lens is also special as it is being launched to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Tamron’s SP range – SP stands for Superior Performance. It is ‘suited for nearly every photographic genre, including photojournalism, landscape, sports, street life, wedding groups and family snapshots,’ says the company.

The new lens costs £929.99, with the Nikon F-mount version being released at the end of June and Canon EF-mount version at the end of July.