New Sony LA-EA5 A to E-mount adapter September 7, 2020

A new A-mount to E-mount adapter, the LA-EA5, has been introduced by Sony. Unlike the firm’s previous versions, it includes a built-in drive that enables autofocus with A-mount ‘screw drive’ lenses that don’t have their own internal motors.

It also works with SSM (Super Sonic wave Motor) and SAM (Smooth Autofocus Motor), with support for wide-area focal plane phase-detection AF when using the latest E-mount camera bodies. This includes subject-recognition features such as Real-time Eye AF (human & animal), Real-time Tracking, and more. Onsale now for £270 from here, along with full technical details including lens compatibility.