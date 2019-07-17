New Sigma E and L mount lenses

In the same week as announcing the Sigma fp full-frame mirrorless camera, the company unveiled three new full-frame lenses designed specifically for the Sony E and Leica L mirrorless mounts: the 35mm F1.2 DG DN Art (£1,459), 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art (£1,459) and the 45mm F2.8 DG DN Contemporary (£549).

The 35mm is the fastest AF lens released for L- and E-mounts. The lens is not light (1,090g) or diminutive (87.8×136.2mm) but has some impressive specs.

The 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN also offers a fast maximum aperture, but is two-thirds the weight of Sigma’s equivalent DSLR lens, at 795g.

The 45mm f/2.8 is light and portable at 215g, with a dedicated aperture ring and a 24cm minimum focusing distance. Both E- and L-mount are available to pre-order now and you can get more information from here.