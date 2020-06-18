New Sigma 100-400mm for mirrorless

After a quiet few months for lens releases, Sigma comes back with some major announcements

Sigma has announced the 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS lens for L-mount and Sony E-mount. The new lens has been designed from the ground up for mirrorless cameras, rather than just being a remounting of existing glass. While the new lenses are are a bit longer then the DSLR versions, they are lighter: 1,135g on the L-mount and 1,140g on E-mount. The lens comes with a two-mode optical image stabilisation and a 67mm filter thread.

“The bokeh effects and compressed perspective achieved when shooting at these longer focal lengths will open up a range of new shooting possibilities, allowing a fresh approach to everyday scenes,” said a Sigma spokesperson. “The lens is perfect for wildlife, action and portraits, and thanks to its short minimum focusing distance, which gives a magnification ratio of 1:4.1, it’s also ideal for capturing close-up subjects in stunning detail.”

The lens comprises 22 elements in 16 groups, with one FLD and four SLD elements used for the effective correction of aberrations and distortions. Other features include a dual-action zoom, a customisable AFL button, focus throw angle adjustment (with USB Dock), tripod socket attachment and a focus limiter switch.

The dual-action zoom feature means that users can zoom in or out by turning the zoom ring, or if preferred by pushing or pulling the lens hood, enabling fast intuitive adjustments to focal length. Furthermore, the L-Mount version can also be used with two newly-developed teleconverters (1.4x and 2x), with full AF, for even longer focal lengths.

The 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG DN OS goes onsale on 10 July for £899.99, along with the two teleconverters: the TC-1411 (£369.99) and TC-2011 £399.99).