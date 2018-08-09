New Samsung phone warns you of photo ‘flaws’

Hoping to put its flammable Galaxies behind it, Samsung has announced the Galaxy Note9 smartphone, featuring dual 12Mp cameras, its biggest-ever battery, a faster processor, pen input device, more storage options and some interesting new camera features, including one that warns you of blinking subjects and other photo snafus
The Screen Optimiser uses AI to identify elements of a photo, such as scene and subject, classify it into one of 20 categories and then “instantly optimise” it based on the category. “The result is a stunning, lifelike image with bold colours and dynamic definition,” claims Samsung. Meanwhile the Flaw Detection feature warns users if it thinks there’s something wrong with a photo, so they can take another picture without losing the moment. An immediate notification will appear if the image is blurry, the subject blinked, there is a smudge on the lens, or there’s backlight impacting the quality of the image. The camera also features a new Dual Aperture lens and more powerful noise reduction features. Helping to show your pictures at their best is a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity Display.
The Galaxy Note9 will be available from 24th August in the UK from Samsung.com and selected retailers. Colour options include Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen input device. You can pre-order now, with the 128GB variant handset costing £899 or the 512GB variant costing £1,099. Network providers will obviously be running their own deals according to your contract.