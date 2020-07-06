New photo competition for business owners

PopUp Business School seeks photos of what your business is up to this summer - you could trouser a £200 Amazon voucher

Running your own business or itching to start one up? This is unlikely to go down as a vintage year for movers and shakers, but there is now the chance to win £200 and get some useful publicity by taking a photograph of what your company/service does, or intends to do. The competition is organised by PopUp Business School, which encourages people from all walks of life to become entrepreneurs.

“Business has changed so much in the past few months, we thought it’d be really interesting to get a glimpse into their world,” said CEO Simon Paine. “We know many businesses have moved their operations online and are interacting and serving customers in a different way. However, due to lockdown, this has all been happening behind closed doors. We’ve seen far less of one another so it’s going to be great to take a look inside.”

The PopUp Business School Summer Photo Challenge is for anyone who runs a business, is self-employed, or has a business idea. You can win a £200 Amazon voucher as the main prize, or one of four £50 runner-up vouchers, and you need to submit one picture that illustrates some part of what you do, or want to do, for your business this summer.

You can enter here for free, or post your photo on Twitter via the hashtag #PopUpPix along with the tag @popUPbusiness, by midnight on August 31st.