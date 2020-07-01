New phone app for capturing raw images

Free raw-editing app for iOS, iPad and Android now available from ON1, plus new workflow solution for multiple devices and updates to the ON1 Photo Raw 2020 application

Photo-editing software specialist ON1 has released a free app for capturing raw images on your phone, if supported. The camera mode takes over the default camera function, and enables you to adjust a range of settings in real time, including exposure compensation, ISO, autofocus and white balance. Built-in filters, which can be applied after the shot, include black and white film grain, vignetting and enhancing local contrast. The app uses the raw processing engine found in the ON1 Photo raw application. It is available for iOS/iPad OS and Android from the respective app stores.

The company has also announced ON1 360, a new workflow solution that enables photographers to edit and synchronise images across a range of computers and mobile devices (the new app plays a major role in linking them). Last but not least, ON1 has announced updates to ON1 Photo RAW 2020, which works as a standalone program or as plug-ins for Lightroom and Photoshop and features a range of AI-assisted editing features. This video explains exactly how ON1 360 works while the website is here.